'Considering the Situation and Dew, We Did a Good Job' – Kuldeep

The home side posted 321 for six after opting to bat, with Virat Kohli (157) surpassing Sachin Tendulkar to become the fastest player to reach 10000 runs in One-Day Internationals. The visitors then rode on Shai Hope's unbeaten century and Shimron Hetmyer's 64-ball 94 to level the scores at the YSR ACA-VDCA Stadium.
"It was very difficult to bowl in the dew, the square was quick and there the ball got wet. I was having difficulty gripping the ball. But you have to consider these situations, we need to practice a lot," Yadav said at the post-match press conference.
The wrist-spinner was India's most successful bowler on the night, returning with figures of three for 67 in his 10 overs. He further went on to add that skipper Kohli had told him to hit the good areas and contain the runs. "Considering the situation they were in at one point when they (Windies) were cruising, we are happy as a bowling unit. With the dew also there, I think we did a good job."
Asked about the move to bat first, risking the dew factor to avoid more turn in the second innings, Kuldeep said they expected the wicket to slow down in the second innings.
The spinner praised southpaw Hetmyer, who carried on from where he left in the first ODI in Guwahati. "Hetmyer is playing brilliantly, it was very difficult to bowl to him. I was trying to contain him, was really on to him and trying to get him out. He was not comfortable against me but a couple of sixes he hit changed the course."
While Hetmyer departed at a crucial juncture of the game, Hope went on to hit only his second ODI century and struck a final-ball four to secure the tie. However, the wicket-keeper batsman said the visitors need to put up more consistent performances as a team in the remainder of the series.
"Definitely, such knocks improve your confidence. You have to gain after every innings. It was a matter of time before I got a big score," Hope said. "(But) we need to be more consistent as a team."
With five needed off the last ball, Hope smashed a wide delivery from Umesh Yadav to the point boundary to level the scores. He revealed that his only aim was to just put bat to ball on the last delivery. "Last ball I knew a wide yorker was coming at the end, and I had to get bat on the ball. I didn't get enough bat but it was enough."
Speaking about batting with Hetmyer, he said, "It's pretty different with him, he likes to keep the scoreboard ticking. As long as we take it to the last five overs, we knew we stood a chance."
First Published: October 25, 2018, 12:43 PM IST