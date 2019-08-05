West Indies all-rounder Rovman Powell believes his side could have gone on to win the second T20I against India had all remaining overs been bowled.
"I think we had sufficient wickets in hand," Powell said after the game. "We had Kieron Pollard and (Shimron) Hetmyer at the crease, and Carlos Brathwaite and Keemo Paul to come in.
“I think those are guys that could have brought it to them. I guess in the end India are runaway winners but we don't look at it and say we were far behind."
Powell said he thought the pitch on which they played the second match was better than the one they played the first T20I on, which was slow and hard to bat on.
"I think the wicket was a little bit better. It came onto the bat a little more. It didn't spin as much or it wasn't as slow as yesterday.
“As a team, I just thought we were an over behind. If the game had finished, we probably would have won or come very close."
The series might be over but West Indies will be looking to finish the series on a high and according to Powell, India are beatable.
"What we will say is that the team that is heading to Guyana, we're looking to put our best foot forward. We think this Indian team is beatable and it's just for us to string together good performances to show people that."
India vs West Indies | Could Have Won the Match if 20 Overs Were Bowled: Powell
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings