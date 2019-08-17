Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Live

India vs West Indies: Darren Bravo, Campbell Selected for Tour Game Against India

Cricketnext Staff |August 17, 2019, 8:46 AM IST
India vs West Indies: Darren Bravo, Campbell Selected for Tour Game Against India

West Indies Test match regulars Darren Bravo and John Campbell have been included in a 14-member West Indies ‘A' squad for the three-day tour match against India, starting on Saturday (August 17) at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

Bravo and Campbell are part of the West Indies Test squad that will play against the Indians in the two-Test Test series, starting on August 22 at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua. This series is part of the new ICC World Test Championship to find the best Test team in the world.

The duo played key roles in West Indies winning back the Wisden Trophy from England with the Test Series triumph in February and this match will help them gain valuable practice to get match-ready to face Virat Kohli’s side ahead of the first Test, starting this coming Thursday (August 22) at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.

The squad will be led by Leeward Islands Hurricanes wicketkeeper/batsman Jahmar Hamilton and includes several players – Jeremy Solozano, Akim Fraser and Romario Shepherd – that played against India ‘A’ during the last month.

SQUAD: Jahmar Hamilton (Captain), Darren Bravo, John Campbell, Jonathan Carter, Akim Fraser, Keon Harding, Kavem Hodge, Brandon King, Jason Mohammed, Marconi Mindley, Khary Pierre, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd and Jeremy Solozano

Team Management Unit: Esuan Crandon (Head Coach), Andrew Richardson (Assistant Coach), Andre Coley (Assistant Coach), Neil Barry, Jr (Physiotherapist), Gregory Seale (Strength & Conditioning Coach)​

