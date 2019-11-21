Deepak Chahar has been included in the ODI squad for India's upcoming home series against the West Indies, with Kedhar Jadhav and Kuldeep Yadav also being named in the 15-man squad announced on Thursday (November 21).
Chahar, who shone with the ball during the T20I series against Bangladesh, has till date played only one ODI, which was more than a year ago against Afghanistan.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who last played in white-ball cricket during the tour of West Indies earlier this year before sustaining a hamstring injury, has also been named in both squads.
Jadhav, meanwhile, returns to both the ODI and T20I squad as does Kuldeep, who will hope to stake a place in the white-ball scheme of things having fallen out of favour in recent times due to mixed form.
In Hardik Pandya's continued absence, Shivam Dube has retained his place in both the ODI and T20I squad as the lone bowling all-rounder.
The Indian team is scheduled to play three Twenty 20 Internationals against the West Indies with the series-opener in Mumbai on December 6 followed by matches in Thiruvananthapuram (December 8) and Hyderabad (December 11).
The three ODIs will be played in Chennai (December 15), Visakhapatnam (December 18) and Cuttack (December 22).
T20I squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar
ODI squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Risbhabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Earns Recall to ODI & T20 Squads, Deepak Chahar Gets ODI Call Up
Deepak Chahar has been included in the ODI squad for India's home series against the West Indies, with Kedhar Jadhav and Kuldeep Yadav also being named.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | November 21, 2019, 3:10 PM IST
Mumbai Police Requests For Shift in Venue For First Windies T20I
Cricketnext Staff | November 17, 2019, 11:03 PM IST
Rahmanullah Gurbaz Guides Afghanistan to T20I Series Win over West Indies
Cricketnext Staff | November 15, 2019, 2:50 PM IST
Dwayne Bravo Hints at International Comeback For Windies
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 22 Nov, 2019
BAN v INDKolkata
ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Wed, 27 Nov, 2019
WI v AFGKolkata All Fixtures
Team Rankings