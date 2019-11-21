Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Stumps

PAK IN AUS, 2 TESTS, 2019 1st Test, Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane, 21 - 25 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

Pakistan *

240 (86.2)

Pakistan
v/s
Australia
Australia

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)
Stumps

ENG IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 21 - 25 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

England *

241/4 (90.0)

England
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand

Toss won by England (decided to bat)
Concluded

T10 LEAGUE, 2019 Super League - Match 20, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 21 November, 2019

2ND INN

Qalandars

130/7 (10.0)

Qalandars
v/s
Karnataka Tuskers
Karnataka Tuskers*

98/9 (10.0)

Qalandars beat Karnataka Tuskers by 32 runs
Live

T10 LEAGUE, 2019 Super League - Match 21, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 21 November, 2019

1ST INN

Northern Warriors *

0/0 (0.0)

Northern Warriors
v/s
Deccan Gladiators
Deccan Gladiators

Toss won by Northern Warriors (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS NZ

live
ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Mount Maunganui

21 Nov, 201903:30 IST

1st Test: PAK VS AUS

live
PAK PAK
AUS AUS

Gabba, Brisbane

21 Nov, 201905:30 IST

2nd Test: IND VS BAN

upcoming
IND IND
BAN BAN

Kolkata

22 Nov, 201913:00 IST

One-off Test: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Kolkata

27 Nov, 201910:00 IST

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Earns Recall to ODI & T20 Squads, Deepak Chahar Gets ODI Call Up

Deepak Chahar has been included in the ODI squad for India's home series against the West Indies, with Kedhar Jadhav and Kuldeep Yadav also being named.

Cricketnext Staff |November 21, 2019, 9:01 PM IST
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Earns Recall to ODI & T20 Squads, Deepak Chahar Gets ODI Call Up

Deepak Chahar has been included in the ODI squad for India's upcoming home series against the West Indies, with Kedhar Jadhav and Kuldeep Yadav also being named in the 15-man squad announced on Thursday (November 21).

Chahar, who shone with the ball during the T20I series against Bangladesh, has till date played only one ODI, which was more than a year ago against Afghanistan.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who last played in white-ball cricket during the tour of West Indies earlier this year before sustaining a hamstring injury, has also been named in both squads.

Jadhav, meanwhile, returns to both the ODI and T20I squad as does Kuldeep, who will hope to stake a place in the white-ball scheme of things having fallen out of favour in recent times due to mixed form.

In Hardik Pandya's continued absence, Shivam Dube has retained his place in both the ODI and T20I squad as the lone bowling all-rounder.

The Indian team is scheduled to play three Twenty 20 Internationals against the West Indies with the series-opener in Mumbai on December 6 followed by matches in Thiruvananthapuram (December 8) and Hyderabad (December 11).

The three ODIs will be played in Chennai (December 15), Visakhapatnam (December 18) and Cuttack (December 22).

T20I squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

ODI squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Risbhabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 22 Nov, 2019

BAN v IND
Kolkata

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Wed, 27 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more