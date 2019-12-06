Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs West Indies | Didn't Execute Bowling Plans Properly: Pollard

The West Indies lost to India in the first T20I at Hyderabad by six wickets, despite setting them a target of 208. India skipper Virat Kohli scored a swashbuckling 94 to take India over the line and decimated the opposition bowling.

December 6, 2019
Windies captain Keiron Pollard too was unimpressed with the bowler’s show and criticised them for not bowling according to the plan.

“208 to defend, on any day, you'd take that 10 out of 10 times. Where we lost the game was the extras and our bowling,” Pollard said at the post match presentation. “Our execution was poor. If we had executed plans we had spoken about, despite the good batting wicket, it would have been a different scenario.”

But Pollard did praise the batsmen for doing the job for the team. While Lewis scored 40 from 17, Hetmyer slammed 56 from 41 balls that took Windies to a mammoth total.

“There are two areas in any game, and with the bat the guys were exceptional. There are a lot of positives to take from this game. Hetmyer and Lewis got back amongst the runs and that was quite satisfying, but we need to do the all-round basics right.

“Hopefully I have an idea of when to come up the order as a captain, and in a pressure situation, it's important to push yourself and it's a pleasure to perform for your team any day and get them across the line.”

