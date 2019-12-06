India vs West Indies | Didn't Execute Bowling Plans Properly: Pollard
The West Indies lost to India in the first T20I at Hyderabad by six wickets, despite setting them a target of 208. India skipper Virat Kohli scored a swashbuckling 94 to take India over the line and decimated the opposition bowling.
India vs West Indies | Didn't Execute Bowling Plans Properly: Pollard
The West Indies lost to India in the first T20I at Hyderabad by six wickets, despite setting them a target of 208. India skipper Virat Kohli scored a swashbuckling 94 to take India over the line and decimated the opposition bowling.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019
WI v INDThiruvananthapuram GIS
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 11 December, 2019
WI v INDWankhede, Mumbai
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sun, 15 December, 2019
WI v INDChennai All Fixtures
Team Rankings