India vs West Indies | Disappointed We Didn't Play a Complete Game of Cricket in Series: Holder

Kingston: West Indies skipper Jason Holder was disappointed with his team after their 2-0 series loss to India, in particular with the batting performances that were put up through the series. Speaking at the post-match presentation, he was clueless as to how he would be able to fix the problem related to batting.
"Obviously disappointed, we didn't play a complete game of cricket in both the games. We need to put up the scores and fight out those tough periods, it's a tough question on how to fix the batting. It's an individual thing, we need to take ownership of our performances."
He however praised the bowlers for the effort that they put in.
"The bowlers gave their 100% as we've been on the field every single day of this Test series, and the bowlers have delivered. It's been a heavy workload on the bowlers, and at no point have they dropped their heads."
Holder gave credit to Indian batsmen for making them work hard for those wickets.
"They knew our bowling was good - they made us work hard for those wickets. They are a quality side and they played quality cricket, we didn't bat well enough. That's the quality of their side. As a batsman, you need to get in, only then it gets easier. You had to work hard for your runs."
