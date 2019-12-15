Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs West Indies | Dog Halts Play During First Innings of Chennai ODI

During the 26th over of the first innings during the first ODI between India and West Indies at Chennai, play was temporarily halted when a playful canine visitor decided to stretch its legs and go out for a stroll, while deftly evading those trying to catch a hold of him.

Cricketnext Staff |December 15, 2019, 4:32 PM IST
India vs West Indies | Dog Halts Play During First Innings of Chennai ODI

During the 26th over of the first innings during the first ODI between India and West Indies at Chennai, play was temporarily halted when a playful canine visitor decided to stretch its legs and go out for a stroll, while deftly evading those trying to catch a hold of him.

The dog ran out to the middle of the pitch, and then, nonplussed by the activity around him, decided to take the nearest exit next to the sight screen and went out of sight, much to the amusement of Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer who were batting at the time.

This is not the first instance of a dog interrupting play on a cricket field, but it’s quite amusing whenever it happens nonetheless.

India had lost three wickets at the time the interruption took place, with Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli all back in the pavilion. Sheldon Cottrell was the wrecker in chief, picking up the wickets of Rahul and Kohli while Alzarri Joseph had earlier dismissed Rohit Sharma for 36.

India had earlier won the three match T20I series against West Indies 2-1.

