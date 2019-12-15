India vs West Indies | Dog Halts Play During First Innings of Chennai ODI
During the 26th over of the first innings during the first ODI between India and West Indies at Chennai, play was temporarily halted when a playful canine visitor decided to stretch its legs and go out for a stroll, while deftly evading those trying to catch a hold of him.
