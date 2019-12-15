Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

WI IN IND, 3 ODIS, 2019 1st ODI, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 15 December, 2019

2ND INN

India

287/8 (50.0)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

99/1 (21.1)

West Indies need 191 runs in 174 balls at 6.58 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Chennai

15 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Visakhapatnam YSR

18 Dec, 201913:30 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Cuttack

22 Dec, 201913:30 IST

1st Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Perth PS

12 Dec, 201910:30 IST

India vs West Indies | Drama, Controversy Surround Ravindra Jadeja's Run Out Dismissal

Controversy and drama surrounded Ravindra Jadeja's run out dismissal in the first One-Day International between India and West Indies at MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Sunday (December 15).

Cricketnext Staff |December 15, 2019, 6:05 PM IST
India vs West Indies | Drama, Controversy Surround Ravindra Jadeja's Run Out Dismissal

Controversy and drama surrounded Ravindra Jadeja's run out dismissal in the first One-Day International between India and West Indies at MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Sunday (December 15).

The dismissal happened in the 48th over of India's innings when Jadeja was short of his crease trying a quick single. There was no doubt that Jadeja didn't make it in time, but confusion prevailed over the nature of appeal and the process followed by the umpires.

The fielder who got a direct hit at the bowler's end, Roston Chase, made a polite appeal to on-field umpire Shaun George. The umpire, however, didn't immediately check with the third umpire.

Before the previous ball was bowled, Kieron Pollard, possibly alerted by the West Indies dressing room, asked the umpire to check the dismissal. After further delay and confusion, the third umpire was called in and the right decision was made. However, questions over the process taken by the umpires remain.

The drama also resulted in an animated Virat Kohli walking from the dressing room towards the boundary line.

It must be noted that neither the laws of the game, nor the ICC playing conditions, have set a time limit for an on-field umpire to check run out decisions with the TV umpire.

India made 287 for 8 in 50 overs batting first.

india vs west indies 2019kieron pollardRavindra JadejaRoston Chasevirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 December, 2019

WI v IND
Visakhapatnam YSR

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 December, 2019

WI v IND
Cuttack

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 December, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 3 January, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 19 December, 2019

SL v PAK
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Thu, 05 Dec, 2019

BHU v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

MDV v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

USA v UAE
Sharjah

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 10 T20 | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

MDV v BHU
Sharjah

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Place Play-off T20 | Mon, 09 Dec, 2019

TBC v TBC
Thiruvananthapuram GIS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 ODI | Mon, 09 Dec, 2019

USA v SCO
Sharjah

ICC CWC 2019 | Final T20 | Mon, 09 Dec, 2019

TBC v TBC
Sharjah All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more