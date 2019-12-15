Controversy and drama surrounded Ravindra Jadeja's run out dismissal in the first One-Day International between India and West Indies at MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Sunday (December 15).
The dismissal happened in the 48th over of India's innings when Jadeja was short of his crease trying a quick single. There was no doubt that Jadeja didn't make it in time, but confusion prevailed over the nature of appeal and the process followed by the umpires.
The fielder who got a direct hit at the bowler's end, Roston Chase, made a polite appeal to on-field umpire Shaun George. The umpire, however, didn't immediately check with the third umpire.
Before the previous ball was bowled, Kieron Pollard, possibly alerted by the West Indies dressing room, asked the umpire to check the dismissal. After further delay and confusion, the third umpire was called in and the right decision was made. However, questions over the process taken by the umpires remain.
The drama also resulted in an animated Virat Kohli walking from the dressing room towards the boundary line.
It must be noted that neither the laws of the game, nor the ICC playing conditions, have set a time limit for an on-field umpire to check run out decisions with the TV umpire.
India made 287 for 8 in 50 overs batting first.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
India vs West Indies | Drama, Controversy Surround Ravindra Jadeja's Run Out Dismissal
Controversy and drama surrounded Ravindra Jadeja's run out dismissal in the first One-Day International between India and West Indies at MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Sunday (December 15).
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 December, 2019
WI v INDVisakhapatnam YSR
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 December, 2019
WI v INDCuttack
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 December, 2019
NZ v AUSMelbourne
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 3 January, 2020
NZ v AUSSydney
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 19 December, 2019
SL v PAKKarachi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Thu, 05 Dec, 2019
BHU v NEPAdelaide
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019
MDV v NEPAdelaide
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019
USA v UAESharjah
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 10 T20 | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019
MDV v BHUSharjah
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Place Play-off T20 | Mon, 09 Dec, 2019
TBC v TBCThiruvananthapuram GIS
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 ODI | Mon, 09 Dec, 2019
USA v SCOSharjah
ICC CWC 2019 | Final T20 | Mon, 09 Dec, 2019
TBC v TBCSharjah All Fixtures
Team Rankings