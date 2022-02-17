India vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 2nd T20I match, February 18, 07:00 PM IST

META TITLE

IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction and Tips for 2nd T20I today’s match: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and probable playing XIs for today’s 2nd T20I match between India and West Indies February 18, 07:00 PM IST

IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd T20I match between India and West Indies:

Following an impressive show in the One Day Internationals, Men in Blue started the T20Is with a bang. Continuing the momentum, India crushed West Indies by six wickets in the first T20 International to take a lead of 1-0. The host now needs just one more victory from the remaining two games to get done with the shortest format.

India and West Indies will have a faceoff in the second T20 International of the three-match series on February 18, Friday. Eden Gardens will host the high-profile match. West Indies need to solve their middle-order crisis to secure their first victory during their tour to India.

The team started well with the bat as Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran collected some crucial runs. However, a collapse of the middle-order restricted the team to 157 runs. The visitors need to show maturity with the bat in the second T20I to challenge the Indian bowlers.

Ahead of the match between India and West Indies; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs WI Telecast

Star Sports Network will be televising India vs West Indies games in India.

IND vs WI Live Streaming

India vs West Indies game will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

IND vs WI Match Details

India vs West Indies contest will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata at 07:00 PM IST on February 18, Friday.

IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Nicholas Pooran

Vice-Captain- Suryakumar Yadav

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Kyle Mayers, Rohit Sharma

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Venkatesh Iyer

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Akeal Hosein

IND vs WI Probable XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard, Odean Smith, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Akeal Hosein, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here