Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 1st Test, Perth Stadium, Perth, 12 - 16 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

416 (146.2)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

166 (55.2)

Australia lead by 334 runs, MIN. 33.5 Overs Left Today
Stumps

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 11 - 15 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka *

282/6 (91.5)

Sri Lanka
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan

Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bat)
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 7, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 14 December, 2019

2ND INN

Rangpur Rangers

157/8 (20.0)

Rangpur Rangers
v/s
Chattogram Challengers
Chattogram Challengers*

104/1 (10.5)

Chattogram Challengers need 54 runs in 55 balls at 5.89 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: SL VS PAK

live
SL SL
PAK PAK

Rawalpindi

11 Dec, 201910:15 IST

1st Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Perth PS

12 Dec, 201910:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

India vs West Indies | Easy to Switch Formats if Game-Plan is Clear: Mayank Agarwal

His place in India's Test squad cemented, opener Mayank Agarwal says it is easy to switch formats if the game-plan is clear.

PTI |December 14, 2019, 1:58 PM IST
India vs West Indies | Easy to Switch Formats if Game-Plan is Clear: Mayank Agarwal

Chennai: His place in India's Test squad cemented, opener Mayank Agarwal says it is easy to switch formats if the game-plan is clear.

Agarwal has been picked in the team for the ODI series against West Indies as a replacement for the injured Shikhar Dhawan.

"The more I play like this, the better it is for me as a cricketer because I rather play cricket than not play cricket. When it comes to mindset (switching formats), the basics remain the same. It's easy to switch formats if your game-plan is clear and your understanding of the game is clear," Agarwal said on 'Chahal TV'.

Since making his Test debut last December in Australia, Agarwal has made rapid strides, ending the 2019 season as one of the top-run-getters in the format.

Irrespective of whether he is playing Test or limited overs cricket, Agarwal is always focussed on the task.

"Regardless of wherever I play, I always think about how I can become an asset to my team and how I can contribute to the team. Even if I don't score runs with the bat, I think about contributing on the field, bringing in more energy on the field," he said.

Agarwal has two double tons and a century under his belt for India in Test cricket.

"I want to win each and every match, each and every tournament. When you come in with that attitude, your mindset will be good. There's no guarantee that you'll get the results 100 percent but you will be giving yourselves a good chance to perform," he said.

agarwalchennai odiindia vs west indies 2019mayankmayank agarwalone day internationalwest indies vs india 2019

Related stories

India vs West Indies | Mayank Agarwal Confirmed as Replacement for Injured Shikhar Dhawan
Cricketnext Staff | December 11, 2019, 1:56 PM IST

India vs West Indies | Mayank Agarwal Confirmed as Replacement for Injured Shikhar Dhawan

Winning Test Series Down Under Was Special: Mayank Agarwal Looks Back on Whirlwind Year
Cricketnext Staff | December 9, 2019, 1:23 PM IST

Winning Test Series Down Under Was Special: Mayank Agarwal Looks Back on Whirlwind Year

Mayank Agarwal Takes a Walk Down Memory Lane
Cricketnext Staff | November 27, 2019, 1:32 PM IST

Mayank Agarwal Takes a Walk Down Memory Lane

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 December, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 3 January, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more