India vs West Indies: Emotional Vihari Dedicates Maiden Test Ton to Late Father

Cricketnext Staff |September 1, 2019, 9:27 AM IST
An emotional Hanuma Vihari dedicated his maiden Test hundred to his late father, adding that he had been so nervous batting on 42 overnight after the first day of the second Test vs West Indies that he couldn't sleep much.

"Really happy that I was able to get my first ton. At Lunch I was on 84 and it took me a while to get to a hundred. Credit to the bowlers, they were bowling really well. It was challenging and I am really happy," Vihari told reporters at Kingston after the end of Day 2.

"My dad passed away when I was 12. So I had decided when I get my first international century, I want to dedicate it to him. Today is an emotional day and I hope he's proud.

"When I was batting overnight on 42, I didn't sleep well. All I was thinking about was how to get a big score. Happy that I got a century and credit should go to Ishant.

"He looked more like a batsman today than me. The way he was going, we kept discussing what the bowler was doing and his experience really helped."

Vihari added that the key to his knock was batting patiently because he expected the home side to be aggressive early on in search of a wicket as they knew that was their best chance to restrict India to a low first innings total.

Jason Holder did account for Rishabh Pant early in the day but Vihari struck up key partnerships with Ravindra Jadeja and later Ishant to take India past the 400-run mark.

"I knew they will come hard in the first session because that was their best chance to get us out. They did get an early wicket but I just wanted to bat patiently.

"It's been challenging because all my Tests have been away. I am the sort of person who relishes challenges. Playing away is a tough challenge and I want to do it for my team. I am happy that I am going in the right direction."

Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball once again for India, taking a hat-trick and ending the day with 6 wickets to leave West Indies struggling at 87-7.

"We bowled brilliantly and Bumrah was exceptional. We have to get them all out as soon as possible. Any opposition will tell that they fear facing Bumrah. We enjoy watching him bowl and I know he has a long career ahead."

Hanuma VihariIndia vs West Indiesindia vs west indies 2019Indian cricket teamishant sharmajasprit bumrah

