Live

WI IN IND, 3 T20IS, 2019 3rd T20I, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 11 December, 2019

2ND INN

India

240/3 (20.0)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

33/3 (4.5)

West Indies need 208 runs in 91 balls at 13.71 rpo
Stumps

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 11 - 15 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka *

202/5 (68.1)

Sri Lanka
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan

Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bat)
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 2, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 11 December, 2019

2ND INN

Cumilla Warriors

173/7 (20.0)

Cumilla Warriors
v/s
Rangpur Rangers
Rangpur Rangers*

68 (14.0)

Cumilla Warriors beat Rangpur Rangers by 105 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: SL VS PAK

live
SL SL
PAK PAK

Rawalpindi

11 Dec, 201910:15 IST

2nd Test: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

19 Dec, 201910:15 IST

2nd T20I: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Thiruvananthapuram GIS

08 Dec, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Wankhede, Mumbai

11 Dec, 201919:00 IST

India vs West Indies | Evin Lewis Stretchered Off the Field After Knee Injury

Explosive West Indies batsman Evin Lewis was injured while fielding and had to be stretchered off during the third T20 match against India here on Wednesday. Keemo Paul came in as his substitute fielder.

PTI |December 11, 2019, 9:25 PM IST
Mumbai: Explosive West Indies batsman Evin Lewis was injured while fielding and had to be stretchered off during the third T20 match against India here on Wednesday. Keemo Paul came in as his substitute fielder.

In the 12th over, Lewis, while fielding at the boundary jarred his knee while running to his left and his left foot got stuck into the ground as he made the final stride towards the ball.

Instead of Lewis, Brandon King opened the batting with Lendl Simmons for the West Indies.

(More to Follow)

