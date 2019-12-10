Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Thiruvananthapuram GIS

08 Dec, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Wankhede, Mumbai

11 Dec, 201919:00 IST

1st ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Chennai

15 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Visakhapatnam YSR

18 Dec, 201913:30 IST

India vs West Indies | Fabian Allen Yet to Recover from Knee Injury, Out of Series Decider

West Indies coach Phil Simmons on Tuesday informed that Allen is yet to regain full fitness and was ruled of the series-finale.

PTI |December 10, 2019, 3:40 PM IST
India vs West Indies | Fabian Allen Yet to Recover from Knee Injury, Out of Series Decider

Mumbai: West Indies all-rounder Fabian Allen has been ruled of the series-deciding third and final T20 International against India here on Wednesday as he is yet to regain full fitness after recovering from a knee injury.

West Indies coach Phil Simmons on Tuesday informed that Allen is yet to regain full fitness and was ruled of the series-finale.

"He (Allen) is still not fit enough to play tomorrow. He is coming along, he is getting there but he is not fit enough for tomorrow. It is a big miss for us because he is an exciting player," Simmons said at the pre-match press conference.

Allen, a left-arm spinning all-rounder, was part of the West Indies squad that took on Afghanistan in Lucknow earlier this month but had to pull out after playing the first game because of the knee trouble.

He was however picked for the ongoing three-match series against India after convincing the national selectors about his recovery.

But Allen did not feature in the first two T20 International against India in Hyderabad and Vishakhapatnam.

The series is now locked at 1-1. India won the first T20I in Hyderabad by six wickets before West Indies drew level by winning the second game by eight wickets.

Fabian Allenindia vs west indies 2019Phil Simmons

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 11 December, 2019

WI v IND
Wankhede, Mumbai

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sun, 15 December, 2019

WI v IND
Chennai

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 December, 2019

WI v IND
Visakhapatnam YSR All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more