Fan Breaks Security Cordon to Take Selfie With Virat Kohli During Hyderabad Test

It happened an hour into the morning session when a man climbed the barricade and sprinted around 70 metres towards Kohli before engaging in a tight hug and then trying to take a selfie with the skipper.
Kohli was seen trying to avoid the man's hug as the security personnel came and whisked him away.
A similar incident had happened during the first Test in Rajkot also when Kohli was surrounded by two pitch invaders trying to take selfies.
First Published: October 12, 2018, 11:58 AM IST