Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Fan Breaks Security Cordon to Take Selfie With Virat Kohli During Hyderabad Test

PTI | Updated: October 12, 2018, 12:06 PM IST
Fan Breaks Security Cordon to Take Selfie With Virat Kohli During Hyderabad Test

An Indian fan hugs cricketer Virat Kohli after running into the field during the first day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies in Hyderabad, India, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Loading...
Fans breaching security cordon to get up close with Virat Kohli is becoming a new norm as a spectator reached up to the India skipper during the first day of the second Test on Friday.

It happened an hour into the morning session when a man climbed the barricade and sprinted around 70 metres towards Kohli before engaging in a tight hug and then trying to take a selfie with the skipper.

An Indian fan takes a selfie with cricketer Virat Kohli after running into the field disrupting the first day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies in Hyderabad, India, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Kohli was seen trying to avoid the man's hug as the security personnel came and whisked him away.

A similar incident had happened during the first Test in Rajkot also when Kohli was surrounded by two pitch invaders trying to take selfies.

Related Story

India vs West Indies 2018Pitch Invasionsecurityvirat kohli
First Published: October 12, 2018, 11:58 AM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...