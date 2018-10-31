Fans Erect 35-Foot Cut-out of MS Dhoni in Tribute Ahead of 5th ODI in Trivandrum

Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 31, 2018, 3:32 PM IST
It’s a well-known fact that MS Dhoni is revered by fans all over India. But ahead of the fifth ODI between India and West Indies at Trivandrum, the ‘All Kerala Dhoni Fans Association’ did something big - literally - to show how much they love the former Indian skipper.

Outside the Greenfield Stadium in Trivandrum, a 35 foot cut-out was installed of Dhoni batting in Indian colours to welcome him to the city. A video of how the cut-out was being prepared was shared by Chennai Super Kings on their Twitter account as well.



Dhoni might not have had the best series with the bat, but showed his worth behind the stumps in the 4th ODI when he whipped the bails off with lightning speed in his trademark fashion to dismiss Keemo Paul.

The fact that Dhoni was dropped from the T20I side for the Australia series shows that he is not as indispensable to the Indian side as he was a few years back. But regardless of his form, Dhoni’s fans continue to show him love as evidenced by the huge cut-out.

First Published: October 31, 2018, 3:11 PM IST
