Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Galle

14 Aug, 201910:00 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Lord's

14 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: OMA VS PNG

upcoming
OMA OMA
PNG PNG

Lord's

14 Aug, 201915:30 IST

3rd ODI: WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Port of Spain

14 Aug, 201919:00 IST

India vs West Indies: Feels Good to Get a Hundred When Team Needed One - Kohli

Cricketnext Staff |August 12, 2019, 4:34 AM IST
India vs West Indies: Feels Good to Get a Hundred When Team Needed One - Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli, who was also named man-of-the-match for his 120 as they beat West Indies by 59 runs in Port of Spain on Sunday (August 11), said it was an important knock and that it felt good to make runs when the team needed them.

“Shikhar and Rohit didn’t get a big one so it was important for me to step up. We have done well when one of the top three has scored runs,” said Kohli in the post-match presentation.

“We wanted to bat first as the ball was sticking a bit. We knew anything above 270 would be challenging. Batting became a bit easy because of the rain but I was hoping that one wicket would put pressure on them.

“Kuldeep is picked because of the number of left-handers, his variations work better and that’s why he is preferred over Chahal. Iyer has a nice attitude as well and is a confident player. Got the pressure off me by scoring quick runs and then added those extra runs in the end.”

West Indies captain Jason Holder termed it as another disappointing performance.

“We bowled well and the game was under control. We lost crucial wickets at the end. Players need to take responsibility and take the game deep. Batsmen have been letting us down too often and they need to take responsibility.”

Shreyas Iyer, meanwhile, said that team eyed a target around the 250 run mark.

“Playing for India A helped me paced the innings on this ground. Plan was to build a partnership without taking risks. Virat supported me well with ones and twos. He told me to bat atleast till 45th over. I want to stay consistent and contribute to the team.”

India vs West Indiesindia vs west indies 2019Indian cricket teamJason Holdershreyas iyervirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

NZ v SL
Galle

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

AUS v ENG
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

PNG v OMA
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

IND v WI
Port of Spain All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...