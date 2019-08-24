Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

IND IN WI, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

India

297 (96.4)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

189/8 (59.0)

West Indies trail by 108 runs
Stumps

THE ASHES, 2019 3rd Test, Headingley, Leeds, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

179 (52.1)

Australia
v/s
England
England*

67 (27.5)

Australia lead by 283 runs
Live

NZ IN SL, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, P Sara Oval, Colombo, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka *

144/6 (67.0)

Sri Lanka
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand

MIN. 89.1 Overs Left Today

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: SL VS NZ

live
SL SL
NZ NZ

Colombo PSO

22 Aug, 201910:00 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Leeds

22 Aug, 201915:30 IST

1st Test: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Antigua

22 Aug, 201919:00 IST

2nd Test: WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Kingston, Jamaica

30 Aug, 201920:00 IST

India vs West Indies | Feels Good When Captain Shows Faith in You to Deliver: Jadeja

Cricketnext Staff |August 24, 2019, 9:18 AM IST
India vs West Indies | Feels Good When Captain Shows Faith in You to Deliver: Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja’s fine innings of 58 helped India reach a respectable 297 against West Indies in the first Test at Antigua on Sunday.

Despite losing Rishabh Pant early on Day 2, Jadeja stitched important partnerships with the tailenders as India managed to add valuable runs and take a commanding position in the Test match.

"When I was batting out there in the middle, I just looked to build a partnership. I was focussing to play with the tailenders. I was just worried about my game, I was trying to give my best out on the park," Jadeja told reporters after the close of play.

“I was constantly talking to Ishant, and we talked about staying out in the middle for as long as possible. We were thinking about one over at a time," Jadeja said.

"I am just very positive in my mind, my shot selection is positive. When Rishabh got out, I was talking to Ishant about staying out in the middle and building a partnership. It is not good for opponents if the lower order is constantly scoring runs, so it was the gameplan from our side," he added.

A lot of questions were raised when Jadeja was selected in the playing XI over off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and the left-hander said he was happy to repay the faith showed in him by the team management.

"Obviously you feel good when the skipper believes in you, thinks of you as the main player. Luckily, I have been able to repay the faith by performing well.”

Jadeja also praised Ishant Sharma’s efforts with the ball, calling the two caught and bowled dismissals as the turning point of the game.

"Ishant bowled well. The two caught and bowled were remarkable, and I believe those two dismissals were the turning point," Jadeja said.

"On this wicket, you have to bowl in the right areas. Ishant's rhythm improved by each over he bowled. If he did not hold on to two return catches, the situation might have been different. Those two dismissals helped us in turning the momentum into our side," he added.

He further said that the pitch still has something in it for the fast bowlers, despite slowing down considerably.

“The wicket has bounce and the ball was also moving around. As the game has progressed, the wicket has settled down, but the bounce is

still there and it is helping the fast bowlers."

india vs west indies 2019ishant sharmaRavindra JadejaRishabh Pant

Related stories

India vs West Indies | Kohli & Pujara's Single-digit Scores, India's Achilles Heel?
Nikhil Narain | August 23, 2019, 4:24 PM IST

India vs West Indies | Kohli & Pujara's Single-digit Scores, India's Achilles Heel?

Sehwag Picks Kumble as Ideal Choice for Chairman of Selectors
Devadyuti Das | August 21, 2019, 4:42 PM IST

Sehwag Picks Kumble as Ideal Choice for Chairman of Selectors

Virat Kohli Reading 'Detox Your Ego' in Dressing Room Leaves Twitter in Splits
Cricketnext Staff | August 24, 2019, 8:31 AM IST

Virat Kohli Reading 'Detox Your Ego' in Dressing Room Leaves Twitter in Splits

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 30 August, 2019

IND v WI
Kingston, Jamaica All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...