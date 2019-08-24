India vs West Indies | Feels Good When Captain Shows Faith in You to Deliver: Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja’s fine innings of 58 helped India reach a respectable 297 against West Indies in the first Test at Antigua on Sunday.
Despite losing Rishabh Pant early on Day 2, Jadeja stitched important partnerships with the tailenders as India managed to add valuable runs and take a commanding position in the Test match.
"When I was batting out there in the middle, I just looked to build a partnership. I was focussing to play with the tailenders. I was just worried about my game, I was trying to give my best out on the park," Jadeja told reporters after the close of play.
“I was constantly talking to Ishant, and we talked about staying out in the middle for as long as possible. We were thinking about one over at a time," Jadeja said.
"I am just very positive in my mind, my shot selection is positive. When Rishabh got out, I was talking to Ishant about staying out in the middle and building a partnership. It is not good for opponents if the lower order is constantly scoring runs, so it was the gameplan from our side," he added.
A lot of questions were raised when Jadeja was selected in the playing XI over off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and the left-hander said he was happy to repay the faith showed in him by the team management.
"Obviously you feel good when the skipper believes in you, thinks of you as the main player. Luckily, I have been able to repay the faith by performing well.”
Jadeja also praised Ishant Sharma’s efforts with the ball, calling the two caught and bowled dismissals as the turning point of the game.
"Ishant bowled well. The two caught and bowled were remarkable, and I believe those two dismissals were the turning point," Jadeja said.
"On this wicket, you have to bowl in the right areas. Ishant's rhythm improved by each over he bowled. If he did not hold on to two return catches, the situation might have been different. Those two dismissals helped us in turning the momentum into our side," he added.
He further said that the pitch still has something in it for the fast bowlers, despite slowing down considerably.
“The wicket has bounce and the ball was also moving around. As the game has progressed, the wicket has settled down, but the bounce is
still there and it is helping the fast bowlers."
