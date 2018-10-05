Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs West Indies, First Test Day 2 Highlights: As it Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 5, 2018, 5:20 PM IST

1st Test, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot 04 - 08 October, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by India (decided to bat)

16:43(IST)

JADEJA ON MAIDEN TON: I am really happy to get a hundred after 9 years of international cricket. In the past getting to 70-80s, I used to think about the century and then miss out on that. In the past I have scored 300 in domestic cricket too so I knew I could score a ton. It was a good innings in England too as Anderson and Broad were bowling well, and the conditions were in their favour too. Their my only focus was to get to a fifty. In the limited overs format, I am happy with my comeback as I played the format after a year. It wa really nice to get back among the wickets. It's not always easy to get wickets in the ODIs, but I managed to do so in the Asia Cup. 

16:39(IST)

STUMPS: A brilliant day for India comes to end, where Kohli notched his 24th Test ton while Jadeja brought up his first. Bowlers fared equally well and bagged six WI wickets for just 94 runs. In all likelihood the match should get over by tomorrow. WI still trail by a massive 555 runs. 

16:32(IST)

Paul has decided to go for his shots and hits Kuldeep for back to back boundaries. Finally some positive batting by WI batsmen. But the batsman becomes over ambitious and tries to sweep, and completely misses the googly from the bowler. 92/6 after 28 overs. 

16:30(IST)

And at the fag end of the day we have Shami into the attack. He is getting the ball to reverse a mile, and that's a good sign. The key here will be to get the ball in the right area. He misses the length and Chase is quick to flick the ball towards midwicket for a four. WI are 82/6.

16:24(IST)
16:21(IST)

OUT: Out if no where Kuldeep produces a wicket. The bowler gets the ball to turn a mile between the bat and pad and Dowrich misses the ball completely. The ball clips the off stump. WI are 74/6 as Kuldeep gets his first. 

16:19(IST)
16:17(IST)

Till now Chase has been batting well and is hitting a boundary here and there. The key will be to continue doing what he has been doing till now. WI are 69/5 at the moment. 

16:09(IST)

Now Kuldeep has been introduced into the attack. It remains to be seen how much purchase he gets from the pitch. On the other hand batsmen need to be wary of the turn. Kuldeep starts with a maiden. WI are 61/5.

16:07(IST)

Indian bowlers are creating good pressure on the WI batsmen. But the men in the middle need to patient and look to string a partnership. This is still a brilliant pitch for batting. WI are 61/5 after 21 overs. 

16:02(IST)

This has been a dismal performance by the WI team, be it in bowling or batting. They have not given any resistance to the Indian team which has brought widespread criticism. WI are 57/5 after 19 overs. 

16:00(IST)
15:53(IST)

OUT: Ashwin has bowled exceptionally well till now and has forced the batsmen to take risks. He has created opportunities to take wickets and he might end up picking up a few more. Now Jadeja comes into the attack, and he picks a wicket on the very first ball. Ball pitches on the off stump and takes the edge of Ambris's bat. Rahane takes a good catch at slips. WI are 49/5.

15:48(IST)

Still no signs of Jadeja and Kuldeep. Kohli giving an extended run to Umesh. But till now he hasn't picked up a wicket as yet. The spinners would be raring to bowl on this dry wicket. WI are 40/4 after 15 overs. 

15:43(IST)
15:38(IST)

This match is just into it's second day bu looks over already. WI batsmen are not presenting any sort of fight against the Indians. Jason Holder, who is not playing the match due to injury concerns, has a look of disbelief on his face. 

15:31(IST)

RUN OUT: Windies batsmen are living dangerously here at the moment. Kohli has set an aggressive field for the duo and they are taking aerial route. And right after that there is a big confusion between Ambris and Hetmyer. Jadeja picks the ball cleanly and has all the time in the world to run Hetmyer out. WI are 32/4.   

15:26(IST)
15:25(IST)

Umesh Yadav has bowled well till now but has been wicketless till now. But Kohli has shown a lot of faith in him and is persisting with him. Can he produce a wicket here, remains to be seen. WI are 29/3.

15:20(IST)

OUT: Ashwin gets the ball to land perfectly on off stump, and Hope waits for the ball to turn. But instead the ball doesn't change the trajectory after pitching and clips the off stump. Hope departs for 10. WI are 21/3.

15:16(IST)

Indian skipper Kohli has already gone to his trusted spinner Ashwin. And what is noteworthy is that he is getting a lot of spin. It won't be too long before Kuldeep or Jadeja come in from the other end. WI are 19/2.

15:13(IST)
15:04(IST)

Shimron Hetmyer has come out to join Shai Hope here, West Indies will need these two to stitch together a big partnership. A flying edge helps Hetmyer gets off the mark. Windies are 12/2 after 6 overs

14:56(IST)

WICKET! Another one departs, Shami has removed the other opener now, Kieron Powell departs as he looks to play across the line but is stuck right in front of the stumps. The ball would have been clattering into middle and leg,West Indies are 7/2 now as both the openers are back in the pavillion.

14:54(IST)

FOUR! Straight down the ground from Shai Hope, shows why he has emerges as the hope for West Indies over the past couple of years. Windies need him to play a big hand here, WI are 7/1

14:46(IST)

WICKET! Shami sends the off-stump for a ride, what a delivery. Pitched full and it comes back in to clatter the off-stump. They are checking for no-ball and its very close, but he has something behind the line. Brathwaite departs for 2 and West Indies are 2/1. 

14:37(IST)

Mohammed Shami will start the proceedings with the ball for India here as they hunt for wickets in the final session.West Indies have a big job in front of them if they are to stay alive in this game, they will need a good start from openers Brathwaite and Powell

14:14(IST)

100! Ravindra Jadeja completes his maiden Test ton here and that too at his home ground, but it has been a fantastic innings from him. He reaches there off 132 balls, ends unbeaten as India declare of 649/9. Another session which has been dominated by India. West Indies will have their task cut out now, once they start their innings.

14:04(IST)

Jadeja has moved to 98 now, yet another monstrous hit which goes way back into the stands. What an innings this is from Jadeja, India are 645/9 now!

13:58(IST)

SIX! That should be an eight! What a shot, straight down the ground and over the sight screen. Goes way back into the stands, Jadeja moves to 86 off 109 balls and India are 633/9. 

(AP Image)

LATEST UPDATE:Paul has decided to go for his shots and hits Kuldeep for back to back boundaries. Finally some positive batting by WI batsmen. But the batsman becomes over ambitious and tries to sweep, and completely misses the googly from the bowler. 92/6 after 28 overs.

Catch all the live updates from the second day's play of the first Test match between India and West Indies at Rajkot on Cricketnext.com

Day 1 round-up: To put it in one word, the opening day of the first Test between India and Windies was 'Shaw-some'! Debutant Prithvi Shaw touched various records on his way to a stroke-filled 154-ball 134 and helped India rubber-stamp their dominance over the visiting side at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. After Shaw and Cheteshwar Pujara added 206 runs for the second wicket, Virat Kohli too decided to join the run-fest. When the stumps were drawn, India were 364 for 4 in 89 overs with Kohli and Rishabh Pant unbeaten on 72 and 17 respectively. Right-arm seamer Shannon Gabriel trapped KL Rahul (nought) right in front of the stumps with a pacey in-dipper in the very first over to give Windies a fantastic start after Indian captain Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first on a placid batting surface. However, the departure of his senior partner hardly bothered Shaw. It all started with a lovely back-foot punch towards the cover-point region that helped the 18-year-old accumulate three runs. Then came the trademark cuts, followed by wristy flicks and exquisite drives, and Shaw was up and running. Vice-captain of the Indian Test side Ajinkya Rahane earlier spoke about how he wanted his Mumbai teammate to bat the way he does in the domestic circuit, and that's exactly what Shaw did.

The right-hander was helped immensely by some wayward bowling from Windies who were without their regular skipper Jason Holder and leading pacer Kemar Roach. Holder injured his ankle during the preparatory camp in Dubai, and in his absence, opener Kraigg Brathwaite was handed over the captaincy for the second time in Tests. Meanwhile, Roach had to fly back to Barbados following the death of his grandmother. Barring Gabriel, the other bowlers failed to hit the right line and length to Shaw and that allowed the young batsman to play to his strength. Both Keemo Paul and debutant Sherman Lewis kept on bowling outside off making Shaw's life slightly easier. At the other end, local boy Pujara, who looked far from his best in England, took some time to settle in before joining Shaw in the run-fest. Both Pujara and Shaw did not allow leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo or off-spinner Roston Chase to settle in and pounced on every bad delivery. Such was the Shaw-effect that Pujara, for the first time in his career, crossed the 50-run mark before lunch on Day 1. The No. 3 scored freely and looked in complete control during his stay in the middle.

Talking about Shaw, the opener brought up his century in the 32nd over and became the youngest Indian, and fourth youngest overall to score a hundred on his debut. The marathon partnership was finally broken in the 43rd over when Lewis got rid of Pujara for 86, his innings studded with 14 fours. Shaw didn't survive for long either, offering Bishoo a return catch to a delivery that just held onto the surface a tad bit longer. Just when it looked like Windies would crawl back to the game, Kohli and Rahane joined hands to share a 105-run stand. Unlike Shaw and Pujara, Kohli and Rahane were slightly more patient with their approach. Kohli looked in terrific nick and picked up from where he left in England. The top-ranked Test batsman did not go for any unnecessary shots but drove every half-volley with authority. In the process, Kohli breached the fifty-run mark for the 43rd time in his Test career. Everything was going smoothly for the home side before Rahane tried to cut Chase and ended up bottom-edging it to the wicketkeeper when he was on 41. However, Kohli and Pant batted out the remaining overs and ensured there were no further setbacks before the curtains were drawn on Day 1.

India (Playing XI) :Lokesh Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

West Indies (Playing XI):Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Kieran Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Sunil Ambris, Shane Dowrich (wk), Keemo Paul, Devendra Bishoo, Sherman Lewis, Shannon Gabriel

Ajinkya RahaneCheteshwar Pujaraind vs wiIndia vs West IndiesIndia vs West Indies 2018India vs West Indies LiveIndia vs West Indies Live Cricket Scoreindia vs west indies live scoreIndia vs West Indies Live Streamingindia. west indiesKeemo PaulKohliKraigg BrathwaiteLive Cricket Scorelive scorelive streamingprithvi shawRajkot TestRishabh PantShannon Gabrielvirat kohliwi vs ind

