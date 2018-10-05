India vs West Indies, First Test Day 2 Highlights: As it Happened

16:43(IST)

JADEJA ON MAIDEN TON: I am really happy to get a hundred after 9 years of international cricket. In the past getting to 70-80s, I used to think about the century and then miss out on that. In the past I have scored 300 in domestic cricket too so I knew I could score a ton. It was a good innings in England too as Anderson and Broad were bowling well, and the conditions were in their favour too. Their my only focus was to get to a fifty. In the limited overs format, I am happy with my comeback as I played the format after a year. It wa really nice to get back among the wickets. It's not always easy to get wickets in the ODIs, but I managed to do so in the Asia Cup.