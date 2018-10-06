Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs West Indies, First Test Day 3 Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 6, 2018, 4:36 PM IST

1st Test, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot 04 - 08 October, 2018

Toss won by India (decided to bat)

India beat West Indies by an innings and 272 runs

Man of the Match: Prithvi Shaw

Live Blog

Highlights

15:20(IST)

Man of the Match: Prithvi Shaw

It was a great win for the team, more happy for the team. Can't imagine my debut being like this. Whenever you play international cricket, there's always a challenge. Was looking to play my natural game, like I do in first-class.

15:19(IST)

Indian Captain Virat Kohli at Post Match Presensation:

I'm especially delighted for Prithvi and Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja). The way Prithvi dominated was great to see. He grabbed his opportunity with both hands. Jaddu scored important runs for us in the past. We believe he can change games for us. Spinners are clinical in these conditions anyway. Kuldeep was outstanding in the second innings, Ashwin in the first. Over-rates had to do a bit with the umpires who were pushing us, not allowing us to drink water. Spinners bowl so much in India, we're never going to fall short of the overs anyway.

15:17(IST)

Indian Captain Virat Kohli at Post Match Presensation:

I don't think you can compare the two conditions (in England and India). That was a bigger challenge, something we do not experience day in and day out. Guys understand how to play in these conditions. They were clinical. I'm sure, as a team, they'd want to rectify their errors. We want to keep improving upon the things we need to do. Happy that the guys put in a clinical performance.

15:16(IST)

Windies Captain Kraigg Brathwaite at Post Match Presensation:

It has not the been the best of starts and credit goes to India. They showed us how to bat. We didn't get enough partnerships going as a batting unit. Two or three partnerships would hold us very well. We said in our meeting was to be positive. We are not sure that Jason Holder will be fit for the next game.

15:09(IST)

Kuldeep Yadav: It's very difficult to bowl with the red ball straightaway when you are coming from white ball cricket. It takes time to adjust. I bowled too full in the first innings, I bowled according to the wicket and the batsman in the second innings. Kookaburra red ball is good to grip. SG is okay at the moment. Ravi Shastri told me to try and bowl from round the wicket. I was happy with that angle. I am more used to the white ball. I am learning and I am happy with the way it all came out.

15:02(IST)

Also with this win, Virat Kohli has now surpassed Mohammad Azharuddin as the Indian captain with the most wins at home.

15:00(IST)

STAT! This is India’s biggest margin of victory in Tests.

14:56(IST)

Home sweet home for the Indian side. They have returned to winning ways after a grueling tour of England. On a decent wicket to bat on, Windies never managed to put up a fight to India's first innings score of 649. In fact, the away side never managed to score cross the follow-on score in both their innings.

14:52(IST)

OUT and VICTORY for India! The home side have won b an innings and 272 runs. After lofting Jadeja over his head for a boundary, Shannon Gabriel goes for another slog. This time, he only manages to find the long on fielder, who was sent back from mid on inbetween the over for the same. Gabriel goes for 4 and Jadeja has his third wicket of the innings.

14:47(IST)

WICKET! The writing is on the wall now for Windies. Jadeja pushes the ball up to the batsman, who goes for a wild drive towards the leg side. The ball turns sharply and takes the pads. No hesitation from the umpire to give it out. India a wicket away from victory.

14:14(IST)

WICKET! Another one departs, Ashwin gets Bishoo now, who looks to go for the sweep but gets a glove on that one and through to the keeper. The umpire says not out but India review immediately, rightly so as the ball had just feathered the gloves. WI are 185/8 and Tea is also taken on Day 3

14:02(IST)

WICKET! Paul departs, another awful shot selection. There was a fielder at long off and Jadeja flights the ball, asking Paul to go over the top. He blocks the first couple of balls but then obliges as he hits one straight down Umesh Yadav's throat at long off. He departs for 15 and West Indies are 172/7

13:55(IST)

This time Kuldeep goes for runs, first a boundary by Paul straight over mid on and then Dowrich hits one straight into the crowd over long on. Pant suggesting to bowl the wrong'un if he wishes to bowl full! Wise advice.

13:45(IST)

WICKET! Kuldeep gets his fifth wicket and frustration for Powell as he misses out on a ton. Sharp catch from Shaw at forward short leg, it came from the face of the bat and Shaw does well to take the catch. Powell vents his frustration but has to walk back for 83, West Indies are 151/6

13:38(IST)
13:35(IST)

Interesting from Kuldeep as he is bowling around the wicket and coming diagonally, not something you see very often these days. West Indies still trail by 327 here and are 141/5

13:32(IST)

Powell looking solid here for the West Indies and he has moved to 75. The visitors have taken a different path here in the second innings and tried to be aggressive, but there chances of taking the match into day 4 look rather bleak 

13:28(IST)

WICKET! Kuldeep Yadav is not removed from the attack, he just has a change of ends and is bowling from the other end. He strikes as well, removing Chase who hits a drive straight to Ashwin at cover. Simple catch for him and West Indies are 138/5

13:23(IST)

Ravindra Jadeja, who has come into the attack to replace Kuldeep Yadav now concedes a boundary as Chase hits straight down the ground. The run rate has certainly been good in this innings from West Indies. India are 134/4

13:20(IST)

Again, 5 runs coming from the Ashwin over, all in singles. The pitch has some spin it but nothing vicious as of now, only Day 3 remember but this looks like the final day by the looks of it!

13:15(IST)

Five runs from Kuldeep Yadav's over, sinnles have been somewhat of a rarity in the West Indies innings, they need to keep rotating the strike to make those mosft of this right-hand and left-hand combination

13:09(IST)
13:05(IST)

West Indies have certainly lost the plot here and are again throwing away what was a decent start. They will need to build partnerships here with India attacking with spin at the moment, WI are 104/4

13:00(IST)

WICKET! Kuldeep strikes again, Ambris looking to use his feet there and he comes down the track but is completely deceived by the ball. Pant completes a smart stumping behind the wicket. He departs for a 0 and Windies falling apart again. They are 97/4

12:57(IST)

WICKET! This was always going to happen, Hetmyer going just for power there, again looking to hit straight down the ground but the ball spins after pitching and takes the outside edge. Rahul takes a good catch diving forward there, abysmal shot though from the youngster

12:49(IST)

SIX! Hetmyer is the new batsman out for the West Indies and he isn't afraid to take the aerial route straight away, Ashwin almost gets him as he mistimes one but the next one is hit straight over the bowler's head and into the sightscreen for a maximum. He has a smile on his face after that shot.

12:45(IST)

WICKET! Kuldeep Yadav strikes for India, Hope is stuck on the crease there as he looks to play of the backfoot. That's always tricky, especially on Indian pitches. The ball spins back in sharply and wraps him on the pads. He decides not to review, that looked plumb to the naked eye. Windies are now 79/2 as Hope departs for 17

12:41(IST)

SIX! Hope's turn to go downtown now, straight over Ashwin's head and behind the sightscreen, before that he looks to sweep the ball but completely misses the ball, it beats Pant as well and races away towards the boundary. WI are 78/1 after 18 overs

12:36(IST)

FOUR! Straight down the ground from Powell and that's an excellent shot, he uses his feet perfectly to reach the bounce of the ball and hit it straight. He is quickly approaching his half-century here

12:33(IST)

Certainly better application shown by West Indies in the second innings, giving their fans something to cheer for atleast. They have targetted the pacers and not been afraid to go for their shots when required. West Indies are 61/1 at the moment

Catch all the live action from the third day of the first Test match between India vs West Indies at Rajkot on Cricketnext.com

Day 2 round-up:Team India started day two of the first Test against West Indies in the ascendancy at 364 for 4. By the time stumps were called in Rajkot they had left the visitors sapped, as they stamped their authority with both and ball to take cruise control of the proceedings. Virat Kohli's 139 followed by Ravindra Jadeja's maiden Test ton helped India declare on a commanding 649 for 9. The bowlers then, led by Mohammed Shami wreaked havoc to reduce the visitors to 94 for 6 at the end of the second day's play. Kohli and Rishabh Pant started off the day confidently, with the latter, in particular, going for his shots from the word go even as his captain took his time to settle in. He flicked debutant Sherman Lewis off his pads third ball of the day before going after Shannon Gabriel. It didn't take him much time to get to his half-century, reaching the landmark in style whipping Keemo Paul over deep mid-wicket for a six.

The Indian captain also found his touch with a trademark cover-drive off Gabriel signalling his intentions. He soon reached his 24th Test ton - second-quickest to the landmark behind Sir Don Bradman - helping a Devendra Bishoo half-tracker down to fine leg. Pant, however, missed out on a well-deserved century falling short by just eight runs deceived by a Bishoo wrong'un for 92. Looking to smoke the bowler over deep mid-wicket, the left-hander could only manage a leading edge straight into the hands of Paul at backward point which signalled the end of a 133-run association with Kohli. His 84-ball knock was studded with eight fours and four sixes. Kohli departed soon as well, failing to read a slower delivery from Lewis to be caught at mid-on for 139 while Ashwin too followed suit, caught behind off Bishoo for 7. Jadeja, then decided to take things in his own hands. The left-hander, playing in his home ground, initially took his time to settle in, but once Kohli and Ashwin departed he went on the offensive. Slamming five fours and five sixes in his knock, Jadeja reached his maiden Test ton with a quick single to mid-on and followed it up with his famous sword celebration. India declared one ball short of 150 overs, having amassed their highest-ever total against the Windies in a Test. For the visitors, Bishoo was the most successful of the bowlers picking up four wickets, but conceded a whopping 217 runs in 57 overs.

With the cushion of such a massive total, the hosts went on the attack from the word go and were rewarded instantly. Shami, bowling with pace, struck first, removing the Windies captain Kraigg Brathwaite for 2 with a peach of an in-dipper that breached the opener's defence and sent the off stump on a roll. Kieran Powell followed soon caught right in front of the stumps by Shami for 1 as the visitors were reduced to 7 for 2. Shai Hope, batting at No.3 struck two crisp boundaries down the ground before he was undone by a straighter one from R Ashwin that grazed his off-bail for 10. Things went from bad to worse for the visitors when a total breakdown in communication between Shimron Hetmeyer and Sunil Ambris led to the former being run out for 10. With wickets tumbling rather alarmingly, Ambris decided to take Ashwin and slammed him for two fours - one over extra cover and the other over deep midwicket. A brief 17-run stand with Roston Chase transpired before Jadeja struck with his first ball getting rid of Ambris for 12 caught in the slips by Rahane.

When play finally ended on the second day, Chase was the last recognised batsman on the crease. He was unbeaten on 27 with four fours to his name and had Paul for company who smashed a four and a six in his 13. For India, Shami, who went off the ground after his sixth over with what seemed like a side strain, picked up 2 for 11, while Ashwin, Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav managed a wicket each.

India Playing XI:Lokesh Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

West Indies Playing XI:Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Kieran Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Sunil Ambris, Shane Dowrich (wk), Keemo Paul, Devendra Bishoo, Sherman Lewis, Shannon Gabriel

