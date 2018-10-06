India vs West Indies, First Test Day 3 Highlights - As It Happened

15:19(IST)

Indian Captain Virat Kohli at Post Match Presensation:

I'm especially delighted for Prithvi and Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja). The way Prithvi dominated was great to see. He grabbed his opportunity with both hands. Jaddu scored important runs for us in the past. We believe he can change games for us. Spinners are clinical in these conditions anyway. Kuldeep was outstanding in the second innings, Ashwin in the first. Over-rates had to do a bit with the umpires who were pushing us, not allowing us to drink water. Spinners bowl so much in India, we're never going to fall short of the overs anyway.