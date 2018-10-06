India vs West Indies, First Test Day 3 Highlights - As It Happened

Catch all the live action from the third day of the first Test match between India vs West Indies at Rajkot on Cricketnext.com
Day 2 round-up:Team India started day two of the first Test against West Indies in the ascendancy at 364 for 4. By the time stumps were called in Rajkot they had left the visitors sapped, as they stamped their authority with both and ball to take cruise control of the proceedings. Virat Kohli's 139 followed by Ravindra Jadeja's maiden Test ton helped India declare on a commanding 649 for 9. The bowlers then, led by Mohammed Shami wreaked havoc to reduce the visitors to 94 for 6 at the end of the second day's play. Kohli and Rishabh Pant started off the day confidently, with the latter, in particular, going for his shots from the word go even as his captain took his time to settle in. He flicked debutant Sherman Lewis off his pads third ball of the day before going after Shannon Gabriel. It didn't take him much time to get to his half-century, reaching the landmark in style whipping Keemo Paul over deep mid-wicket for a six.
The Indian captain also found his touch with a trademark cover-drive off Gabriel signalling his intentions. He soon reached his 24th Test ton - second-quickest to the landmark behind Sir Don Bradman - helping a Devendra Bishoo half-tracker down to fine leg. Pant, however, missed out on a well-deserved century falling short by just eight runs deceived by a Bishoo wrong'un for 92. Looking to smoke the bowler over deep mid-wicket, the left-hander could only manage a leading edge straight into the hands of Paul at backward point which signalled the end of a 133-run association with Kohli. His 84-ball knock was studded with eight fours and four sixes. Kohli departed soon as well, failing to read a slower delivery from Lewis to be caught at mid-on for 139 while Ashwin too followed suit, caught behind off Bishoo for 7. Jadeja, then decided to take things in his own hands. The left-hander, playing in his home ground, initially took his time to settle in, but once Kohli and Ashwin departed he went on the offensive. Slamming five fours and five sixes in his knock, Jadeja reached his maiden Test ton with a quick single to mid-on and followed it up with his famous sword celebration. India declared one ball short of 150 overs, having amassed their highest-ever total against the Windies in a Test. For the visitors, Bishoo was the most successful of the bowlers picking up four wickets, but conceded a whopping 217 runs in 57 overs.
With the cushion of such a massive total, the hosts went on the attack from the word go and were rewarded instantly. Shami, bowling with pace, struck first, removing the Windies captain Kraigg Brathwaite for 2 with a peach of an in-dipper that breached the opener's defence and sent the off stump on a roll. Kieran Powell followed soon caught right in front of the stumps by Shami for 1 as the visitors were reduced to 7 for 2. Shai Hope, batting at No.3 struck two crisp boundaries down the ground before he was undone by a straighter one from R Ashwin that grazed his off-bail for 10. Things went from bad to worse for the visitors when a total breakdown in communication between Shimron Hetmeyer and Sunil Ambris led to the former being run out for 10. With wickets tumbling rather alarmingly, Ambris decided to take Ashwin and slammed him for two fours - one over extra cover and the other over deep midwicket. A brief 17-run stand with Roston Chase transpired before Jadeja struck with his first ball getting rid of Ambris for 12 caught in the slips by Rahane.
When play finally ended on the second day, Chase was the last recognised batsman on the crease. He was unbeaten on 27 with four fours to his name and had Paul for company who smashed a four and a six in his 13. For India, Shami, who went off the ground after his sixth over with what seemed like a side strain, picked up 2 for 11, while Ashwin, Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav managed a wicket each.
India Playing XI:Lokesh Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav
West Indies Playing XI:Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Kieran Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Sunil Ambris, Shane Dowrich (wk), Keemo Paul, Devendra Bishoo, Sherman Lewis, Shannon Gabriel