India vs West Indies: Five Key Battles That Could Decide the Second ODI

After the first ODI between India and West Indies ended in a washout, both teams will be eager to make a winning start to the series when they face off at Port of Spain, Trinidad on Sunday (August 11) for the second ODI.
The T20I series between the two sides ended in a whitewash win for India but the home side have the ability to surprise anyone on their day and will be hoping to catch India by surprise at Trinidad.
Here are the five key battles that could play a key part in deciding the outcome of the match.
Rohit Sharma vs Sheldon Cottrell
Rohit’s troubles against left-arm pace are now well documented. The Indian opener tends to struggle with the angle created by the left-armers and that is something Cottrell will be looking to exploit.
If West Indies are to have any chance, they need to dismiss Rohit early, who has been in superb form since the World Cup and has single-handedly won games for India. Cottrell has been the most threatening of Windies bowlers and he will be looking to make an impact yet again with the ball.
Chris Gayle vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar
The self-proclaimed Universe Boss had a forgettable outing in the first ODI, scoring just 4 runs in 31 balls before being dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav. However, the aging opener can still be a force to reckon with when well set.
This is where India will hope that Bhuvneshwar Kumar will come in handy. India’s lead bowler in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar will be tasked with getting Gayle early, something that could very easily swing the game in India’s favour.
Shreyas Iyer vs Jason Holder
Iyer was selected in the previous ODI and many expected him to fill the number 4 slot, an area that has been something of a problem for India in recent times. However, the promising batsman didn’t get a chance to spend any time out in the middle due to rain curtailing the match.
Should he get a chance to bat in the second match, he will have to negate the West Indies skipper. Holder is known to lead from the front and does bowl a few overs in the middle stages, meaning he could potentially cause the Indian middle order some more headaches.
Shimron Hetmyer vs Kuldeep Yadav
Hetmyer is someone the West Indies have high hopes for yet he has struggled against quality spin bowling, a department India are well stocked in. He also lacks an ability to rotate the strike regularly which has often led to his downfall.
Kuldeep didn’t have the best of World Cups but showed in the first ODI that he is coming close to finding his rhythm again, meaning he could easily be the one to get rid of Hetmyer and break the backbone of the home team’s batting line-up.
Virat Kohli vs Kemar Roach
Kohli has been in decent form lately, scoring a few half-centuries but a big match-winning ton – something he is always associated with – hasn’t come in a while for the Indian captain. He’s certainly due a big one and showed form in the final T20I.
Roach, the most experienced bowler in the West Indies line-up, is known to generate some extra bounce and can be difficult to handle if the pitch has a bit of bounce in it. He will certainly be hoping that’s the case during the second ODI.
