India vs West Indies: Five Key Battles That Could Decide the Third ODI

After rain played spoilsport in the first ODI between India and West Indies, a Virat Kohli century and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s four-wicket haul helped India secure a victory at Port of Spain in a rain-hit second match. The World Cup semi-finalists will be looking to the end the limited overs leg of the tour by sealing the series win on Wednesday (August 14).
Here are the five key battles that could play a key part in deciding the outcome of the match.
Rohit Sharma vs Oshane Thomas
After a glorious World Cup, Rohit has had an underwhelming outing so far in the West Indies tour. But if he gets past the first few overs with the new ball he can dictate the pace of the game thereafter.
The hosts will be relying on the youngster Oshane Thomas, who caused trouble to the batsman in the T20Is, to come good. If the 22-year-old can dismiss the Indian vice-captain early, West Indies can then attack Kohli and the new-look middle-order.
Shimron Hetmyer vs Kuldeep Yadav
Hetmyer is one of the most exciting players in world cricket but has failed to deliver on multiple occasions. The hosts needed someone to guide the run-chase in the second ODI but Hetmyer perished trying to be aggressive. But considering his talent, India will have to be wary as on his day, he can take the game away from the opposition.
And Virat Kohli will rely on Kuldeep to again deliver his wicket. Hetmyer struggles to pick the wrist-spinner’s variations and the battle between these two will be an interesting one.
Shikhar Dhawan vs Sheldon Cottrell
Dhawan’s return since his thumb injury has not gone as he would have hoped. He has managed just 29 runs in the four innings played on the tour. And Sheldon Cottrell has dismissed him twice – both LBW.
The left-arm pacer’s ability to swing the ball away from left handers has troubled Dhawan and he has also found himself deceived by the straighter delivery. The southpaw is not a part of the Test squad and will be eager to end the tour on a high.
Evin Lewis vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar
After a poor T20I series, Lewis has looked in good form in the ODI series against India. He got off to a bright start in the first ODI before it was washed out, hitting an unbeaten 40 in 36 balls. He scored 65 in the second ODI but was dismissed just as the hosts were threatening India’s total.
Kohli is likely to turn to Bhuvneshwar Kumar to get rid of the danger man at the top. The pacer, who picked up 4 for 31 at Port of Spain, has already had success against Lewis, dismissing him twice in the T20I series.
Chris Gayle vs Mohammed Shami
With just two single figure scores in the first two games, Chris Gayle will be looking to end the series with a big score, especially after he became the highest run-scores for West Indies in ODIs during the last game, surpassing Brian Lara’s record.
Mohammed Shami played the supporting role to Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the second ODI but will be looking to leave his mark in this series, and there is arguably no better way to do that then by picking up the wicket of the Universe Boss.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
India vs West Indies: Five Key Battles That Could Decide the Third ODI
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | August 13, 2019, 4:42 PM IST
Rohit, Dhawan and Shreyas Relax at Sea Ahead of Third ODI
Cricketnext Staff | August 12, 2019, 12:09 PM IST
India vs West Indies: Wickets Were By-Product of Bowling Tight - Bhuvneshwar
Cricketnext Staff | August 12, 2019, 12:10 PM IST
India vs West Indies: Guys in the Middle Need to Show More Fight - WI Coach Reifer
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019
NZ v SLGalle
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019
AUS v ENGLord's
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019
PNG v OMALord's
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019
IND v WIPort of Spain All Fixtures
Team Rankings