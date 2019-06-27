India vs West Indies | Five Key Player Battles That Could Decide the Outcome

The Virat Kohli-led side have been unbeaten so far in the 2019 World Cup and will next take on West Indies in Manchester on Thursday (June 26). India have been professional with their approach so far in the tournament but will wary of the number of match-winners West Indies possess. Jason Holder's men haven't done justice to their potential and are almost out of the competition. However, they have individuals who can take the game away from an opponent in a matter of few overs and Carlos Brathwaite almost did that against New Zealand.
Here, We take a look at five key player battles that might decide the outcome of the game.
Rohit Sharma vs Sheldon Cottrell
With nine wickets to his name, Cottrell is West Indies' leading wicket-taker in this tournament. The left-arm paceman can move the ball both ways and that was on display against New Zealand when he knocked over Martin Guptill and Colin Munro in the very first over. Meanwhile, Rohit didn't have a great game against Afghanistan and he will be looking to make amends against West Indies. However, he will have to be slightly careful against Cottrell considering how vulnerable he can be against incoming deliveries at the start of his innings.
Virat Kohli vs Kemar Roach
Roach played his second game of the tournament against New Zealand and looked in great rhythm. The right-arm pacer did pick up a wicket but bowled with good control, giving away just 38 runs in his 10 overs. Being the most senior bowler in his team, Roach will have to be at his best against Indian captain Kohli. The right-hander has scored three fifties in his last three innings and will be very eager to get that big score against a bowling attack who hasn't been consistent.
Jasprit Bumrah vs Chris Gayle & Shai Hope
Both Gayle and Hope are poles apart. While Gayle likes to take down bowlers with his brute force, Hope is someone who's more sedate with his approach. However, the two are equally dangerous at the top of the order. Both Gayle and Hope have looked good in patches and are West Indies' leading run-scorer, but they will have their task cut out when they come face to face against World's No.1 bowler. Bumrah has been Kohli's go-to man in the last couple of years and even in the last match against Afghanistan, it was the right-arm pacer who took two wickets in an over to turn the tide in India's favour. A battle between these key players can bring the roof down at the Old Trafford.
Kuldeep Yadav vs Shimron Hetmyer
Kuldeep wasn't in great form coming into this World Cup but the left-arm wrist spinner has managed to turn things around after a solid performance against Pakistan. He didn't pick up any wicket against Afghanistan but Kuldeep looked in very good rhythm, conceding just 39 from his 10 overs. He will have to make sure someone like Hetmyer doesn't get going in the middle overs. Having smashed back-to-back fifties in his last two games, Hetmyer will try to come up with something more impactful and the left-hander has all the ingredients to do that.
Yuzvendra Chahal vs Carlos Brathwaite
Brathwaite's knock against New Zealand was one of the best innings in the history of the World Cup. The all-rounder smoked 101 runs and could have taken the game away from New Zealand single-handedly if wasn't caught at long on with five runs to spare. Brathwaite will be running high on confidence and the onus will be on Chahal to make sure he doesn't provide the same amount of problem to India. The legspinner has eight wickets to his name and will try to add few more to his tally against West Indies.
