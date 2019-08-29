India vs West Indies: Focus on Saha as India Look to Pocket Series in Jamaica

Team India came up with a near-perfect performance to steamroll over West Indies in the first Test in Antigua inside four days with a 318-run triumph — their first in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship.
Virat Kohli will look the end the Caribbean tour with a flawless record with a win in the second Test at Sabina Park in Jamaica beginning Friday (August 30), having already annexed the ODI and T20 series.
The Indian Test team though are far from being settled. The two major areas of concerns are the opening position and the wicketkeeper’s slot.
KL Rahul looked settled in both innings but failed to carry on to a fifty while his partner Mayank Agarwal fell rather cheaply in both innings. The team management will continue to keep their faith in the Karnataka opening duo for the sake of continuity in the longer format.
The form of Ajinkya Rahane, who scored 81 and 103 in the two innings in Antigua, as well as Hanuma Vihari made up for the failure of the openers. Skipper Kohli also looked in fine touch in his second innings half-century.
The big worry for the team will be the batting form of wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. The Delhi youngster has been given a long rope by the both the captain and head coach Ravi Shastri but has failed to show consistency in any format of the game.
Pant scored a half-century in the final T20 game which earned him the No. 4 spot in a couple of ODIs ahead of Shreyas Iyer. But scores of 24 and 7 in the first Test will add to pressure on the 21-year-old to find his form at earliest, although he still averages 45.43 after 10 Tests.
With his replacement Wriddhiman Saha waiting for his chance to return to the playing XI after regaining his fitness, Pant will need to perform both with the bat as well as with the gloves behind the stumps.
Jasprit Bumrah (match haul of 6 wickets) and Ishant Sharma (8 wickets) made up for the failure of some of the Indian batsmen. Bumrah especially was devastating in the second innings, moving the ball both ways to bamboozle the West Indies batsmen.
"Any seamer are at their best when they are getting wickets. The five-wicket haul for both (Ishant and Bumrah) of them will give them tremendous confidence. Also Shami looked good whenever he was given the ball and it augurs well for the team," India bowling coach Bharat Arun said.
For the hosts, all aspects of their game were poor apart from their pace bowling attack led by Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel. Skipper Jason Holder has asked for the batsmen to step up and perform.
Apart from all-rounder Roston Chase, all of the West Indies batsmen looked at sea but will be hoping for a much better show at Sabina Park in Jamaica.
Probable XI:
India: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk)/Wriddhiman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah
West Indies: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope and Kemar Roach.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
India vs West Indies: Focus on Saha as India Look to Pocket Series in Jamaica
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | August 29, 2019, 9:29 AM IST
India vs West Indies | Bumrah’s Spell Best I’ve Seen From an Indian in a Long Time: Arun
Cricketnext Staff | August 28, 2019, 4:45 PM IST
India vs West Indies: Paul Replaces Cummins as Hosts Announce Squad for Second Test
Cricketnext Staff | August 20, 2019, 6:35 PM IST
India vs West Indies: Caribbean Players Must Work on Mental Aspect in Tests - Lara
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 30 Aug, 2019
CZE v AUTAntigua
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Fri, 30 Aug, 2019
LUX v ROUAntigua
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Fri, 30 Aug, 2019
TUR v CZEAntigua
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 30 Aug, 2019
IND v WIKingston, Jamaica All Fixtures
Team Rankings