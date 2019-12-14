India vs West Indies | Four Wins, A Solitary Loss - India's Last 5 ODIs at Chennai Paint Pretty Picture
With a 2-1 victory in the T20I series over the West Indies, the focus for Team India shifts to the ODIs, starting December 15 at Chennai. This will be Virat Kohli & Co’s first 50-over encounter in close to four months, and since then the management has gone in for a few changes in the squad.
With a 2-1 victory in the T20I series over the West Indies, the focus for Team India shifts to the ODIs, starting December 15 at Chennai. This will be Virat Kohli & Co’s first 50-over encounter in close to four months, and since then the management has gone in for a few changes in the squad.
Cricketnext Staff | December 13, 2019, 1:45 PM IST
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
