India vs West Indies | Four Wins, A Solitary Loss - India's Last 5 ODIs at Chennai Paint Pretty Picture

With a 2-1 victory in the T20I series over the West Indies, the focus for Team India shifts to the ODIs, starting December 15 at Chennai. This will be Virat Kohli & Co’s first 50-over encounter in close to four months, and since then the management has gone in for a few changes in the squad.

Cricketnext Staff |December 14, 2019, 4:52 PM IST
Also, India play an ODI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium after a gap of two years where the team boasts of an excellent record. In the last five encounters here, Team India have won four. With momentum on their side, there is no reason why India can’t pull off another win on their happy hunting ground.

Here is a look at last five ODIs at this venue:

India vs Australia, Sep 17, 2017 – INDIA WON

AFP AFP

India couldn’t have asked for a better start to the ODI series as they thrashed the Aussies in a rain-curtailed match. On a wicket conducive for batting, India posted a healthy 281/7. MS Dhoni (79) and Hardik Pandya (83) came in with valuable fifties and scored at a brisk pace. With rain playing its part, Australia needed 164 to win in 21 overs. But the Indian bowlers proved their worth and restricted the opposition to 137/9. While Yuzvendra Chahal returned with figures of 3/30, Pandya shone with the ball too and bagged 2/28, to take India to a 26-run win.

India vs South Africa, Oct 22, 2015 – INDIA WON

IANS IANS

Chennai witnessed masterclass from perhaps, two of the greatest batsmen in limited overs formats – Virat Kohli & AB De Villiers both slammed tons, but it was India in the end who emerged winners. India with the help of Kohli’s 138 from 140 balls managed to score299/8 in 50 overs. In reply the Proteas could only score 264/9 as India won by 35 runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was a touch expensive, but did manage to bag three wickets for 68 runs in his 10 overs.

India vs Pakistan, Dec 30, 2012 – INDIA LOST

AFP AFP

Not a match Indian fans will have fond memories of, as the MS Dhoni-led side lost to arch-rivals Pakistan by six wickets. After batting first India were reduced to 29/5 at one stage. Junaid Khan was the wrecker-in-chief as he bagged four scalps. But then Dhoni produced a special innings of 113 off 125 balls and strung crucial partnerships with Suresh Raina and R Ashwin. India managed to reach 227/6. But that wasn’t enough. Pakistan opener Nasir Jamshed slammed 101 and took his team home comfortably.

India vs West Indies, Dec 11, 2011 – INDIA WON

Twitter Twitter

This was a match to remember for Manoj Tiwary as he got his only ODI ton in this encounter. After batting first, Tiwary, after the loss of two early wickets showed his class and scored a crafty 104 from 126 balls. A young Virat Kohli too chipped in with 80 from 85 balls and took India to 267/6. Windies crumbled under pressure and were bundled out for 233. Despite losing quick wickets, Keiron Pollard struck a ton (119) while Andre Russell scored a quickfire 53.

India vs West Indies, Mar 20, 2011 – INDIA WON

Getty Images Getty Images

This World Cup encounter between these two teams is remembered for Yuvraj Singh’s all-round heroics. Once again India batted first and Virat Kohli starred with 59 runs. But then coming in at number four, Yuvraj played a flawless innings and slammed 113 from 123 balls. For the Windies, Ravi Rampaul claimed a fifer and helped restrict the opposition for 268. In the chase, Dwayne Smith started the proceedings well and struck 81 from 97 balls. But apart from him, no other batsman shone for the Windies and were bundled out for 188. Zaheer Khan was pick of the bowlers and returned with figures of 3/26. Again Yuvraj turned on the heat with 2/18.

first odiindia vs west indies 2019ma chidambram stadium

