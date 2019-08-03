India vs West Indies | Gambhir Slams Bedi & Chauhan Again After Saini’s Twin Burst

Delhi paceman Navdeep Saini, who made a sensational international debut in the first T20I game against West Indies in Florida on Saturday (August 3), always had a staunch supporter in former Delhi skipper and opener Gautam Gambhir.
Gambhir, who retired from all forms of cricket last year, was the one who withstood opposition from Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) including those from former players Chetan Chauhan and Bishan Singh Bedi to select Saini in his Delhi side.
The former India opener, who is now also a BJP MP from Delhi, slammed both Bedi and Chauhan once again as his prodigy Saini picked up two wickets — of Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmeyer — in his first over in international cricket.
“Kudos Navdeep Saini on ur India debut. U already have 2 wkts even before u have bowled— @BishanBedi & @ChetanChauhanCr. Their middle stumps are gone seeing debut of a player whose cricketing obituary they wrote even before he stepped on the field, shame!!! @BCCI,” Gambhir tweeted.
Gambhir had slammed the duo on social media even last year when Saini earned his first call-up into the Indian team for a Test match against Afghanistan. The former Delhi captain tweeted, "My ‘condolences’ to few DDCA members, @BishanBedi @ChetanChauhanCr on selection of ‘outsider’ Navdeep Saini to India squad. Am told black armbands are available in Bangalore too for INR 225 per roll!!! Sir, just remember Navdeep is an Indian first then comes his domicile @BCCI.”
Saini is definitely repaying the faith and fulfilling the talent that Gambhir initially saw in the young tearaway. The Delhi speedster impressed the selectors with his pace in IPL-12 as well, picking up 11 wickets in 13 games for Royal Challengers Bangalore while playing under India skipper Virat Kohli.
He was also one of the four net bowlers selected to help the Indian side at the 2019 World Cup in the United Kingdom.
