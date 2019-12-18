Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs West Indies | Gave Away Many Runs, 40-50 Less Could’ve Made Difference: Pollard

After India leveled the series against West Indies at Vizag with a comprehensive 107 run victory, West Indies captain Kieron Pollard lamented his side giving away too many runs in the first innings, and said that 40 or 50 less runs could have made the difference.

Cricketnext Staff |December 18, 2019, 10:33 PM IST
“The match showed that in order to win they (India) have to score big against us,” Pollard said in the post-match presentation ceremony. “It was a matter of execution for us. We were not able to execute our plans how we want to. 40-50 runs less, it might have been little different (in the match).

“I thought we gave away too many runs at the back end, in the last 20 overs. We were a bit indisciplined towards the end of the 50 overs. We thought and saw that it will be a good wicket. They were able to get away from us at the back end.”

Pollard lauded the efforts of his IPL teammate Rohit Sharma, as well as those of KL Rahul. The former notched up yet another 150+ score.

“Rohit batted well and so did KL Rahul. That allowed the other batsmen to play freely (in the death overs) with the platform laid,” Pollard said.

With the series level, Pollard also highlighted the contributions made by the promising youngsters in his team, and had words of praise for Nicholas Pooran who kept West Indies in the mammoth chase for long periods during the game.

“There are some youngsters and there are some talented ones, I have spoken about them again and again. Pooran, we got a glimpse of him tonight. Nothing happens overnight, it's about putting the pieces of puzzle together, it's work in progress.

“We deserve to go out with a bang, our heads and shoulders are still high. We'll come back and fight hard in a couple of days,” he concluded.

