India vs West Indies | Gave Away Many Runs, 40-50 Less Could’ve Made Difference: Pollard
After India leveled the series against West Indies at Vizag with a comprehensive 107 run victory, West Indies captain Kieron Pollard lamented his side giving away too many runs in the first innings, and said that 40 or 50 less runs could have made the difference.
India vs West Indies | Gave Away Many Runs, 40-50 Less Could’ve Made Difference: Pollard
After India leveled the series against West Indies at Vizag with a comprehensive 107 run victory, West Indies captain Kieron Pollard lamented his side giving away too many runs in the first innings, and said that 40 or 50 less runs could have made the difference.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 19 Dec, 2019
SL v PAKKarachi
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 Dec, 2019
WI v INDCuttack
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019
NZ v AUSMelbourne
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019
ENG v SACenturion All Fixtures
Team Rankings