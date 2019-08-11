India vs West Indies: Gayle Thankful to Have Reached Milestone of 300 ODIs

Playing 300 ODIs was a 'great achievement to accomplish', said Chris Gayle heading into his milestone game in the second ODI against India at Port of Spain in Trinidad on Sunday (August 11).
"I'm thankful, it's a great achievement to actually accomplish," he said in a video posted by Windies Cricket on twitter. "It's a very special day. I must give thanks to the almighty to actually reach this far and to the fans for the support through the years, it's been fantastic.
"Hopefully I can make it a special one today for the fans. 300 ODIs, from a personal point of view as well I want to make it a special one. I'm grateful, but it will be more important to get a win as well and go one up as well."
On the eve of the match, West Indies captain Jason Holder had lauded Gayle for his longevity saying 300 ODIs was unimaginable for many players in his team.
"300 games is a lot of games," he had said. "Some of us in the dressing room can't even imagine that. We just hope he can get us off to a really good start tomorrow."
Gayle, who made his ODI debut in 1999, has scored 10397 runs in the format at an average of 37.80 with 25 centuries and 53 fifties. He has also played 103 Tests and 58 T20Is for West Indies.
