India vs West Indies | Going In and Out of the Team is Never Easy: KL Rahul
KL Rahul grabbed the opportunity he got at the top of the order in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan in the T20I series against West Indies, finishing with 164 runs from three innings including a 56-ball 91 in the third game in Mumbai.
India vs West Indies | Going In and Out of the Team is Never Easy: KL Rahul
KL Rahul grabbed the opportunity he got at the top of the order in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan in the T20I series against West Indies, finishing with 164 runs from three innings including a 56-ball 91 in the third game in Mumbai.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | December 12, 2019, 9:37 AM IST
India vs West Indies | Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma End 2019 as Joint Highest Run-Getters in T20Is
Cricketnext Staff | December 10, 2019, 5:45 PM IST
India vs West Indies | Let's Focus on the Present Instead of the T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma
Nikhil Narain | December 10, 2019, 8:51 AM IST
India vs West Indies | In Numbers: Acceleration & Economy - India's Dual Problem at the Death
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 December, 2019
NZ v AUSMelbourne
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 3 January, 2020
NZ v AUSSydney All Fixtures
Team Rankings