India vs West Indies | Good Feeling to Dismiss Pujara for My First Test Wicket: Cornwall

Cricketnext Staff |August 31, 2019, 1:43 PM IST
After Rahkeem Cornwall made his debut for West Indies in Jamaica against India and picked up the crucial wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara on Day 1 of the second Test, the big spinner said that it was a “good feeling” to get him as his first Test wicket.

Cornwall bowled 27 overs, giving away just 69 runs on the opening day of the second Test. The off-spinner struck in only his third over by taking the big wicket of Pujara.

“A good feeling to get him as my first Test wicket. It was nothing really new to me but it was a good feeling,” Cornwall said at the end of day’s play.

“It was a good feeling of making my debut. I think the ball comes on really nice in the start. I have to work hard and put the ball into right areas.”

At the end of day’s play on the first day, India were 264 for five with Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant batting unbeaten on 42 and 27, respectively.

“Our seamers bowled well and when I was asked to bowl, I have to do the same. It was a good feeling to get my first Test wicket,” Cornwall said.

“We thought the pitch had a lot of moisture so we thought once we get the first chance to bowl, we can get the early wickets. The toss went in our favour. It was a good day on the first day of Test cricket.”

