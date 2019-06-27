India vs West Indies | Great Feeling to be Respected as a Fast Bowling Unit: Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is the No. 1 ODI bowler in the world and one of India’s most prized assets. Bumrah might not be among the leading wicket-takers in the ICC World Cup but that’s because the Indian bowling unit has been hunting together.
India are the only unbeaten team in the World Cup at the moment heading into their next World Cup game against West Indies at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday (June 27).
Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is India’s leading wicket-taker with eight scalps with Bumrah next on the list with seven wickets, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has five wickets while Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya have four wickets each.
“It’s always a great feeling that nowadays as a fast bowling unit we get a lot of respect. But our aim was to always do well as a unit which we are doing right now,” Bumrah was quoted as saying by cricketworldcup.com.
Bumrah started playing Test cricket only last year and in nine Tests — the majority of them away from home — the Gujarat paceman picked up 48 wickets at an average of 21.02 with three five-wicket hauls.
“Last year we were playing a lot of away tours and we wanted to win away from home. If you want to win there you need a good fast bowling unit, so we were working towards that,” the 25-year-old paceman said.
“We wanted to be clear and we were getting fitter. So all those processes gave us a lot of rewards, and we know what is the right way to move forward,” he added.
One of Bumrah’s most deadliest weapon is his yorker. West Indies opener Chris Gayle, one of the most destructive batsman in the world, also praised Bumrah for his toe-crushers.
“Bumrah is very deceptive. He’s got a good yorker, good pace. He’s got the X-factor, he’s unique and different from all fast bowlers,” Gayle said about Bumrah.
Asked about the secret to developing a good yorker, Bumrah said, “Since I used to play in my backyard, the yorker was the only delivery I bowled consistently.”
The Indian bowling spearhead said that there is a lot of healthy competition in the team between the pace bowlers which keeps everyone on their toes.
“In our circle there is a lot of healthy competition going on. If we find somebody is being lazy and not bowling fast enough, we are behind their back. It’s the same with everyone, we enjoy this bond both on and off the field,” he said about the camaraderie in the team.
“We have a lot of belief in our team and our abilities. If you don’t believe nobody else will believe
Finally, asked about the inspiration figure in his life, Bumrah said, “I lost my father when I was a kid, I only had my sister and my mother. So we have been a very close unit since then.
“My mother has done a lot for me, she’s a school principal and has just retired. You don’t need to go anywhere for inspiration, it is right there.”
