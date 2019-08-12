India vs West Indies: Guys in the Middle Need to Show More Fight - WI Coach Reifer

West Indies coach Floyd Reifer was disappointed by the performance of his team’s batsmen after the home side’s 59-run (DLS method) defeat to India in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad on Sunday.
The hosts were comfortably placed at 179/4 in the 35th over chasing 270 to win in 46 after rain interrupted the second ODI as well. But none of the batsmen apart from opener Evin Lewis (65 off 80 balls) failed to get past the fifty-run mark with West Indies getting bowled out for 210 in 42 overs.
The loss means the hosts are 1-0 down in the series after the first game in Guyana was washed out due to rain. Virat Kohli’s side whitewashed the Windies 3-0 in the T20 series before the ODIs.
“We have to learn from this experience. The guys in the middle need to show a little more fight and grit. We should look to build partnerships in the middle. We were in front of the game today, but we found a way to gift out wickets. We need to learn from this and get better,” West Indies coach Floyd Reifer told the media after the second ODI on Sunday.
It was a landmark game for West Indies opener Chris Gayle — playing his 300th ODI for the side. Gayle, however, managed just 11 off 24 balls before Bhuvneshwar Kumar trapped him leg-before.
“300 games is a great achievement. Congratulations to him, it is great to see him achieve this landmark. He went past Brian Lara today to become the highest run-getter for Windies, so it is great,” Reifer said about opener Gayle’s 300th ODI.
The Windies coach was impressed by the performance of his bowlers for restricting India to 279/7. All-rounder Carlos Brathwaite was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 3/53 in his 10 overs.
“The bowlers bowled really well. To restrict India to 279/7 was a great effort. The bowlers displayed great line and length. All the bowlers chipped in and bowled well as a unit. We can improve, but I think all the bowlers had a good day,” the WI coach said about his bowling attack.
The two sides will face off again on Wednesday (August 14) at the Queen’s Park Oval with the Windies looking to avoid another series defeat.
“It would not be an uphill task. We are building out side, we need to show character. We will have a meeting later and we’ll assess what we need to do. We need to build on what we have right now,” Reifer felt.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
India vs West Indies: Guys in the Middle Need to Show More Fight - WI Coach Reifer
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019
NZ v SLGalle
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019
AUS v ENGLord's
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019
PNG v OMALord's
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019
IND v WIPort of Spain All Fixtures
Team Rankings