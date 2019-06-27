starts in
India vs West Indies | Had a Few Sleepless Nights Since Missing The Six Against New Zealand: Brathwaite

Cricketnext Staff |June 27, 2019, 1:20 PM IST
Three years ago, former West Indies paceman turned commentator Ian Bishop immortalized these five words — ‘Carlos Brathwaite, Remember the Name’. Both Bishop and the young West Indies all-rounder are carrying the weight of those words and Brathwaite’s deed — four successive sixes off England’s Ben Stokes to win the 2016 World T20 title — into the 2019 ICC World Cup as well.

“I have heard those lines, ever since that fateful day at Eden Gardens…I don’t like hearing it again and again but memory for me is how well Brathwaite played,” Bishop told cricketworldcup.com.

Brathwaite came up with a blazing 101 to take West Indies to the brink of victory in their last game against New Zealand. It was his first century in ODI cricket, having made his debut back in 2011.

“When I played that ball in the air, everybody was saying six, six. I felt I hit it well enough. If it was to the other straight boundary like it was in the previous over, it probably would have gone over,” Brathwaite said about the final shot which was caught on the boundary by New Zealand’s Trent Boult.

“I have had a couple of sleepless nights since then, I wake up at 4-430 and think whether I should have gone for the six or just settled for a single,” the 30-year-old all-rounder added.

In spite of that century, Brathwaite averages a modest 17.31 with the bat, far below his actual potential.

“I am still thankful. It’s always good to get past fifty in World Cup and then to bring up my first international hundred. To take the game from where it was and then to get it under our grasp, it was brilliant from the lower-order,” Brathwaite said ahead of their next ICC World Cup game against India at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday (June 27).

West Indies coach Floyd Reifer was pleased that Brathwaite managed to score century and said that the all-rounder has been under tremendous pressure since hitting those four sixes in 2016 World T20 final.

“From the time he hit four sixes in World T20, he has been under a lot of pressure. Expectations were high from him and we have done a lot of hard work on his batting in the last couple of weeks, which is showing in his batting. I think he played a brilliant innings, one of the best ODI innings I ever saw. It’s just unfortunate that he couldn’t get us over the line, it’s a tough sport,” Reifer said about Brathwaite.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
7 6 1 0 12 +0.90
2
NZ
7 5 1 1 11 +1.02
3
IND
5 4 0 1 9 +0.80
4
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
5
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
6
PAK
7 3 3 1 7 -0.97
7
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
8
WI
6 1 4 1 3 +0.19
9
SA
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
7 0 7 0 0 -1.63

