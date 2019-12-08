India vs West Indies | Happy with the Way We Approached the Game: Kieron Pollard

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard was happy with the way his batsmen approached the chase after registering an impressive eight-wicket win over India at Thiruvanantapuram on Sunday (December 8).
"Things like low rankings happen. Different circumstances, that's in the past. What we can control is what's in front of us. To be able to restrict India to 170 after my expensive over, it was fantastic.
"The way we batted, we had discussed how to approach the game and the boys played it well. We have some guys who have done well from the CPL and we are excited for them. I am pretty excited for this young bunch.
"(Hayden) Walsh's four overs were really good; Kesrick (Williams) bounced back well too. (Lendl) Simmons started slow but he knows he can catch up. He has played a lot in India. The seniors showed their way and youngsters followed."
Pollard added that he was happy being the skipper to what he considers a young and talented bunch of cricketers and he wants to pass on his knowledge to them while helping them improve.
"I am continuing to enjoy my cricket. The most I can do is pass on the knowledge to the youngsters. We will have good results if we stay as a unit.
"I pride myself on being a leader. God has given me a talent to play cricket. So when I come out, I come out with a will to win. And now captain, the will is stronger.
"But there were areas we need to improve about: couple of wides, couple of no-balls. We look forward to the final game at Wankhede."
The final T20I will be played at Mumbai on Wednesday (December 11).
