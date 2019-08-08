starts in
India vs West Indies | Holder Calls on Batsmen to Take More Responsibility in ODI Series

Cricketnext Staff |August 8, 2019, 9:38 AM IST
West Indies skipper Jason Holder believes his side's batsmen must step up and take more responsibility if they are to have any chances of success in the three-match ODI series against India starting on Thursday (August 8).

"We had quite a bit of time to sit back and think about how the World Cup went and our shortcomings. We've had a few discussions in the group already; obviously, our batting let us down in the World Cup," he said ahead of the first ODI against India in Guyana.

"We always spoke about batting deep and having a set batsman there at the end. That's obviously an area we want to improve on.

"There were too many instances where we have gotten starts as individuals but never carried them deep into the innings, so that's one area we have pinpointed and once we've tackled that we have put ourselves in our very good position."

The home side will be boosted by the return of veteran Chris Gayle at the top of the order, an area that gave them some concern during the recently-concluded T20I series.

"His (Gayle's) presence is always felt whenever he steps onto a cricket field or in the dressing room," Holder said.

Holder added that the bowling unit had done well during the World Cup and that against India they will have to be at their wicket-taking best.

"For me it's just a matter of remaining disciplined with the new ball, taking new-ball wickets and focus on their middle order and take the game from there," he said.

