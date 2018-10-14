Holder Picks Five to Help Windies Restrict India's Lead in Hyderabad Test

Loading...
Having picked up two wickets on the second day, Holder removed Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja in quick succession before sending Kuldeep Yadav's off stump cartwheeling to register his fifth five-wicket haul in Tests - interestingly all against Asian teams - restricting India's lead to 56 runs.
Resuming on 308 for 4 with Rishabh Pant and Rahane looking largely comfortable, India would have harboured hopes of a big lead but Holder, with the new cherry in hand, got some good bounce and movement from the surface. He first accounted for Rahane in just the third over the day for 80, surprising him with some extra lift which caught the higher part of his bat for a simple catch to gully and then got one to tail sharply into Ravindra Jadeja, just two balls later, trapping him right in front of the stumps for a duck.
Pant smashed Shannon Gabriel imperiously to get his third day up and running but that was all he could get falling in the 90s second innings running. He slammed a back of length delivery from Gabriel powerfully but failed to keep it down, and Shimron Hetmyer at extra cover flung to his right pluck a superb catch. Pant fell for 92, his innings studded with 11 fours an two sixes.
Kuldeep (6), then hung around with R Ashwin for 21 balls before Holder struck again getting one to move sharply back into the left-hander from around the wicket to leave his stumps in a mess and complete his five-wicket haul. Umesh Yadav (2) couldn't last too long as well falling to spinner Jomel Warrican as India lost five wickets for just 34 runs in the morning.
The last wicket pair of Ashwin and Shardul Thakur, who looked in a lot of strife because of his groin injury, then forged a crucial 28-run stand to take India's lead past the 50-run mark before Gabriel wrapped up the innings with an in-swinger that breached Ashwin's defences for 35. The Windies bowlers did an excellent job to restrict India as they picked up six wickets for just 53 runs to boss the morning session.
Earlier, sparkling half-centuries from Prithvi Shaw, Pant and Rahane helped India gain ascendancy on the second day but the Windies put on a much better show than what they managed in the first Test.
First Published: October 14, 2018, 12:07 PM IST