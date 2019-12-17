India vs West Indies | Holder vs Kohli, Kuldeep vs Hetmyer: Key Battles Ahead of Second ODI

After West Indies cruised to a comfortable eight-wicket victory over India in the first ODI of the series, the hosts will be looking to bounce back and make a comeback in the series in front of a passionate Vizag crowd. Here are some of the head to head battles that will make the key difference in dictating how the match is going to go.
Mohammed Shami vs Shai Hope
Shai Hope may not have got the plaudits that Shimron Hetmyer got for his contribution in West Indies’ victory over India in the first ODI at Chennai, but his contribution was equally important. His knock of 102 off 151 balls while opening the batting laid the foundation for West Indies’ chase, and it is vital for India that he is dismissed early. Shami will hold the keys to that, as he has provided India with an early breakthrough on countless occasions. However, having failed to do that in the last ODI, the battle between Hope and Shami will be crucial in deciding what heights the batting attack can reach on this occasion.
Ravindra Jadeja vs Kieron Pollard
Jadeja’s run-a-ball knock of 21 came to a premature end when he was run-out by Roston Chase in the last ODI, amid controversial circumstances involving the third umpire. Indian captain Kohli was nonplussed by the manner of the third umpire’s referral, while West Indian captain Kieron Pollard said that at the end of the day, what matters is that the right decision was taken in the end. To then see these two go head to head will be quite interesting, and the tactical battle that it entails is fascinating in itself, with them having come up against each other on many an occasion in the IPL.
Sheldon Cottrell vs Rohit Sharma
Cottrell has emerged as one of the most important bowlers in the West Indies attack, and his demeanour on the field is one that is most enjoyable for spectators. While bowling against Rohit Sharma in particular, he brings the ball back in to the Mumbai batsman, who has struggled to cope with it on a few occasions in the T20I series that concluded before the ODIs began. As a result of this, we saw Rohit change his stance in the final T20I to counter Cottrell’s movement. Only time will tell what happens in Vizag, as we have another fascinating tactical battle to look forward to.
Kuldeep Yadav vs Shimron Hetmyer
Kuldeep Yadav is an attacking chinaman bowler. Shimron Hetmyer is an attacking batsman. With both players sure to not hold back on their style of play, we can expect fireworks when the two go head to head in Vizag. Hetmyer was the difference between the sides during the last ODI with his knock of 139 off just 106 balls. And with him particularly targeting Yadav, round two could bring yet more excitement.
Jason Holder vs Virat Kohli
After failing to make a mark in Chennai and chopping the ball back onto his own stumps during a short stay at the crease, Indian captain Virat Kohli will be desperate to make an impact on the match and lay foundation for a victory. However, even though he was dismissed by Cottrell in the last match, it is Holder who has troubled him more in recent times with the in-swinging delivery. If Kohli manages to counter the threat of Holder, the chances of him going on and getting a big score increase significantly.
