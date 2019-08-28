Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs West Indies: Hosts Keep Faith in Batting Line-up for Second Test

Reuters |August 28, 2019, 8:34 AM IST
India vs West Indies: Hosts Keep Faith in Batting Line-up for Second Test

West Indies' selectors have kept faith with the batting lineup that was skittled for 100 runs in a lopsided first test against India in the Caribbean on Sunday (August 25). Only one player has been omitted for the second Test, fast bowler Miguel Cummins who failed to take a wicket in Antigua.

He makes way for all-rounder Keemo Paul, who is available after recovering from an ankle injury. The second Test starts in Kingston, Jamaica on Friday (August 30).

India won the first test by 318 runs, with West Indies dismissed for 222 in the first innings before making only 100 in their second knock.

West Indies' top order was especially disappointing. Openers Kraigg Brathwaite (14 and 1) and John Campbell (23 and 7) went cheaply, while numbers three and four Shamarh Brooks (11 and 2) and Darren Bravo (18 and 2) did not contribute much either.

Wicket-keeper Jahmar Hamilton will remain with the squad. Shane Dowrich, has returned to Barbados to continue his rehabilitation, after being ruled out of the Series with an ankle injury.

However, Gayle – who had performed a retirement U-turn earlier this year and insisted he wanted to play in the series against India – has not made the 13-man squad.

Squad: Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Braithwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rakheem Cornwall, Jahmar Hamilton, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach.

