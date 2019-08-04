starts in
days hours mins

India vs West Indies | I Could Not Believe it When I Got India Cap: Saini

PTI |August 4, 2019, 1:22 PM IST
India vs West Indies | I Could Not Believe it When I Got India Cap: Saini

Lauderhill: After making an impressive debut for India, fast bowler Navdeep Saini said he could not believe himself when he was handed the India cap to play in the first T20 International against the West Indies on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Saini starred in India's 4-wicket win by taking three wickets for 17 runs on Saturday. He was adjudged man-of-the-match for his impressive bowling display which saw India restrict West Indies to 95 for 9.

India made heavy weather of the modest run chase before pulling off a 4-wicket win with 2.4 overs to spare.

"When I received the India cap (on Saturday morning), I could not believe that today is the day which I was waiting for. I am very happy to make the debut for India," Saini told his senior pace colleague Bhuvneshwar Kumar in an interview posted on BCCI Twitter handle.

Saini got two of his three wickets -- that of Nicholas Puran and Shimron Hetmyer -- in two balls in the fifth over of the West Indies innings. But he could not get a hat-trick as Rovman Powell left Saini's next delivery alone.

Asked what was in his mind while bowling the hat-trick ball, Saini said, "My confidence was low initially as I was having pressure of making the debut. The first wicket released the pressure. Then, when I got the second wicket my confidence increased and I felt like I was playing a normal match.

"When I was to bowl the hat-trick ball, I felt like 'it is something which I have been seeing others do, it is happening to me'. Then, I was focussing on how to take the wicket," said the Haryana-born Saini who plays for Delhi in domestic circuit.

Saini's third wicket -- that of Kieron Pollard (LBW) in the final over of West Indies innings -- came from a review on the insistence of wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant after the umpire said not out.

Asked about it, he said, "I thought it was not out and on appeal the umpire also said not out. But Virat paji took the review, he said 'there is a review left for us and why waste it, you never know it may be out also'.

"I was not sure whether I will get that wicket. But I was so happy when Pollard was adjudged out after the review."

Asked about the tatoo on his left hand which depicted a wolf, Saini said, "During my childhood, I and my big brother used to watch a lot of movies on wolves. So I like wolves.

"Moreover, wolves do not perform in circus and thinking that I made these tatoos."

2019 seriesIndia vs West Indiesindia vs west indies 2019navdeep sainiRovman Powellvirat kohliwest indies vs india 2019

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more