India vs West Indies: Ideally West Indies Want Fast Pitch But Must Adapt Accordingly: Sarwan

Cricketnext Staff |August 22, 2019, 2:19 PM IST
India vs West Indies: Ideally West Indies Want Fast Pitch But Must Adapt Accordingly: Sarwan

While India are the overwhelming favourites in the Test series that begins in Antigua on August 22 against West Indies, former skipper Ramnaresh Sarwan feels the hosts have the firepower to trouble their fancied opponents.

"If we can collectively play well, we have a chance of beating India. We have individual talents, but it is a matter of playing well as a unit. Hopefully, we will be able to play as a team. At the end of the day, once we gel as a unit, we have a chance of winning," Sarwan said was quoted as saying by ANI.

The wicket could turn out to be the difference as tracks in the Caribbean have slowed down over the years. Sarwan feels the home team needs to make best use of the conditions on offer.

"Yeah, ideally you would want a fast wicket in Antigua. We have to ensure we play well on whatever wicket we play on. Obviously, the guys would have plans and if they are able to execute 70-80 per cent of the time, we would have a good chance of winning," he said.

Speaking on the short camp with the West Indies batsmen that he and Brian Lara had ahead of the Test series, he said: "It has been really well. We had Brian (Lara) as well, the way he put everything to them was very simple, guys understood him. The guys really applied themselves in the pre-series camp.

"Mostly we have tried to work on the mental aspect with them. We did not want to change anyone, just tried to keep them in a clear mindset, hopefully, they will be able to take it to the game. Brian stressed the need to be patient in the middle."

brian laraIndia vs West Indiesindia vs west indies 2019ramnaresh sarwan

