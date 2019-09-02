India vs West Indies: If We Win, I am Fine if I Don’t Get Wickets - Jasprit Bumrah

In just his 12th Test match, Jasprit Bumrah is 61 wickets and counting and the testament to his brilliance is the fact that the career average in the longest format is dipped below 20 — 19.31 to be exact. On Saturday, there was more carnage in store as Bumrah picked up a first-ever hat-trick en route to scalping 6/27 as the West Indies were bundled out for just 117 in the first innings of the second Test at Sabina Park in Jamaica.
He is yet to open his account in the second innings but India are in the driver’s with the hosts at 45/2 chasing an improbable 468 to win.
"If we win the match I am fine if I don't get wickets as well. My aim is how can I contribute towards the team's success, be it taking wickets, creating pressure, however I can contribute, that is the way I go forward,” Bumrah told the media at the end of Day Three in Jamaica on Sunday (September 1).
Indian bowling attack prides itself in hunting together and although Bumrah didn’t pick up any wickets on Day Three, he was happy that senior partner Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami were able to do the job for skipper Virat Kohli.
“Ishant (Sharma) has played a lot more cricket than all of us, (Mohammed) Shami has played a lot of cricket, I am the new guy, so I try and ask questions,” Bumrah said.
“I ask them, they've played here before, so 'what works in different conditions?' 'If the wicket is not doing anything what should we do?' 'what different plans are to be there,' so all these different communication goes on including the captain and the vice-captain, everybody discusses, everybody has their own plans, so all of these things are going on when you play,” the 25-year-old said.
Bumrah has shown great comfort bowling with the English Duke ball as well, although the Indian board uses the SG Test ball in home Tests. The West Indies board are using the Duke ball for the two-match series which is part of the ICC World Test Championship.
"I played a lot of cricket in England, we played a lot of Test matches, we bowled with the Duke ball. There is a lot of movement with the Duke ball, you get a lot of confidence in outswing, inswing, whatever you're trying. So, that experience helped me out,” he said about bowling with the Duke ball.
The paceman was not ready to rest on his laurels, having picked up 11 wickets in the last two innings against the West Indies.
"Now the wicket has gotten a little better. So, movement has gotten less than the previous innings. We have to bowl well, create pressure from all ends, so that will help us to be in (a good position),” he said.
"On bouncy wickets, you can be greedy and you look to bowl short but you should not do that — you should bowl in good areas, create pressure and try and bowl full, so that was the plan going into the first innings. We were just trying to assess the situation as soon as possible and try and bowl accordingly.
"First innings I changed my end because the breeze was going from this end to that end and we wanted to use the inswinger and see how it goes. We tried to do that and it worked. We pitched the ball up,” he said about the bowling plan in the first innings.
Skipper Kohli’s confidence in his strike bowler is one of the reasons for Bumrah’s success and the faith paid off when the captain chose to review a leg-before appeal against Roston Chase which gave Bumrah the hat-trick in the first innings.
"The captain gives you a lot of confidence, that gives you a lot of self-belief. When you bowl, you can express yourself, you can try whatever you want to do. That gives you a lot of confidence, not only me but each and every bowler is being backed by him so much. As a bowling unit we are very happy and then we have the freedom to do what we want,” he said about his captain.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
India vs West Indies: If We Win, I am Fine if I Don’t Get Wickets - Jasprit Bumrah
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | September 2, 2019, 1:33 AM IST
Harbhajan, Pathan & Bumrah - How India's Test Hat-tricks Have Unfolded
Cricketnext Staff | September 1, 2019, 12:20 PM IST
India vs West Indies | Bumrah Will be Indebted to Virat Like I Was to Ramesh: Harbhajan
Cricketnext Staff | September 1, 2019, 1:41 PM IST
'Owe My Hat-trick to You' - Elated Bumrah Tells Kohli After Heroics
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 03 Sep, 2019
NZ v SLPallekele, Kandy
ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Wed, 04 Sep, 2019
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Thu, 05 Sep, 2019
AFG v BANChittagong ZAC All Fixtures
Team Rankings