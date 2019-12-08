Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs West Indies | If You Drop Chances, It's Going to Cost You: Kohli on Poor Fielding

It was a tough match for the Indians against the West Indies as they lost by a margin of eight wickets. Of late India’s record in T20Is after batting first hasn’t been great and once again that problem came to the fore. In fact skipper Virat Kohli too acknowledged the problem at hand.

Cricketnext Staff |December 8, 2019, 11:06 PM IST
“Could say that (India’s inability to win after batting first). Numbers say a lot of things, and a lot of things that aren't there as well. You expect to get 40-45 in last four overs, not 30. Shivam's knock propelled us” Kohli said at the post match presentation.

India’s catching has been mediocre in the series as the hosts missed quite a few simple ones, that cost them dear in the end.

“If you field like that, no total is good enough. With the ball we were good, the first four overs. But if you drop chances, it's going to cost you. Fielding is something - we need to be more brave.

In the end Kohli did talk about the positives from the match, which were Shivam Dube’s maiden fifty and his own catch on the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja.

“We knew the pitch is going to help spinners, so we thought why not Shivam go up and attack the spinner. That was the plan, worked very well.”

About the catch, he said, “It was one of those catches that just stuck. I was committed to the ball, stretched both hands - last match I went with just one hand.”

