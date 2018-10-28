In Numbers | Bhuvneshwar Kumar's ODI Graph Dips in 2018

Loading...
Bhuvneshwar's ability to swing the new ball at pace and then bowl yorkers at death makes him a valuable asset, especially in the Indian limited-overs setup.
However, with World Cup just six months away, Bhuvneshwar seems to be fizzling out at the wrong time as far as his white-ball form is concerned. The year 2018 has been one of his worst as compared to any other year.
The fast bowler has taken only 9 wickets and averages 55.12 in 12 ODIs he has played in the year so far.
His wicket/innings ratio in 2018 has also been worst as compared to previous years. He has gone wicket-less in 7 of the 12 games he has played in the year so far.
Bhuvneshwar prefers to play away from home, with his average and economy both improving drastically while playing outside India. This shows that Bhuvneshwar needs the conditions to be favourable to be an effective bowler.
In his last five ODIs at home, Bhuvneshwar has not taken more than one wicket in any innings. Twice out of his last five matches at home, his economy was above 7.
He was also expensive in the Pune ODI against Windies, leaking runs at the death which proved crucial in the end as Windies managed to reach 283/9, after being 227/8 at one stage.
His bowling partner Jasprit Bumrah later defended Bhuvneshwar's performance, saying that he started well but things didn't go his way at the death.
Bhuvneshwar will be hoping that he can correct his mistakes in the remaining two ODIs and the T20I series.
First Published: October 28, 2018, 7:53 PM IST