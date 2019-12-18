Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

​India vs West Indies | In Numbers: How Rohit Sharma Made 2019 His Own in ODIs

Fresh from registering yet another 150+ score, Rohit Sharma was walking back to the pavilion when Sheldon Cottrell wound up his elaborate celebratory routine with a salute and patted the Indian batsman on the back. It was a praiseworthy innings indeed, one among the several others he has played this calendar year.

Cricketnext Staff |December 18, 2019, 6:07 PM IST
In fact, Rohit Sharma is now the highest run scorer in ODIs in 2019, overtaking Indian captain Virat Kohli. He now also has the most centuries in 2019 across all formats in international cricket, trumping (yet again) Virat Kohli at the top spot with the Indian captain in second.

Stat 1

When we break down that table, it looks a bit like this – Rohit has more Test and ODI hundreds than the Indian captain, and to do that itself tells you just how good he has been in the format in 2019.

Stat 2

One of the specialities of Rohit Sharma is that he is a master of conversion once he does get to a big score. He already has the most number of double hundreds in ODIs, and even though he could not get to one in the second ODI, his innings of 159 off 138 balls meant that he now has the most number of 150+ scores in ODI history.

Stat 3

And he isn’t too far behind when it comes to having the most number of 150+ scores across all formats, with five centuries behind second placed Virender Sehwag. However, he may have a fair way to go if he wants to hold that number one position.

Stat 4

And finally, Rohit Sharma is also in the fourth position on the list of openers who have the most number of ODI hundreds, within touching distance of second placed Sanath Jayasuriya, only a fair way behind Sachin Tendulkar once again.

Stat 5

