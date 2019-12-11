Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs West Indies | In Numbers: Rohit & Kohli Become Joint Highest Run-getters in T20Is

It was a run fest at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as India thrashed Windies by a massive margin of 67 runs and pocketed the series 2-1. India scored a whopping 240/3 in their 20 overs with Rohit Sharma scoring 71 from 34 balls, while his opening partner slammed 91 from 56 balls. But the star of the night was skipper Virat Kohli who bludgeoned the opposition and hammered unbeaten 70 from 29 deliveries.

Cricketnext Staff |December 11, 2019, 11:18 PM IST
There is a constant see saw battle going on between Rohit and Kohli, as to who will emerge as the highest run-getter in the T20Is. But for now both the swashbuckling batsmen share the top spot with 2,633 runs each. While Kohli has done so in 75 matches, Rohit has managed to score as many runs in 104 outings.

kohli

Also the duo completed 500 runs against West Indies in the same match. Now Kohli has 501 runs in 12 matches, and Rohit Sharma has 519 in 15 encounters.

k2

There records don't stop there for Rohit. He is now the third batsman ever to smash 400 sixes across formats. He has hit 404 maximums in 354 innings. Chris Gayle holds the record with 534 sixes.

k3

india vs west indies 2019rohit sharmavirat kohli

