India vs West Indies | In Numbers: Rohit & Kohli Become Joint Highest Run-getters in T20Is
It was a run fest at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as India thrashed Windies by a massive margin of 67 runs and pocketed the series 2-1. India scored a whopping 240/3 in their 20 overs with Rohit Sharma scoring 71 from 34 balls, while his opening partner slammed 91 from 56 balls. But the star of the night was skipper Virat Kohli who bludgeoned the opposition and hammered unbeaten 70 from 29 deliveries.
