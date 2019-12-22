Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs West Indies | In Numbers: Rohit Sharma Breaks Sanath Jayasuriya's 22-year Old Record

Rohit Sharma's 63 in the third and final ODI against West Indies at Cuttack on Sunday (December 22) was notable for a number of reasons.

Cricketnext Staff |December 22, 2019, 8:55 PM IST
The knock saw him break former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya's 22-year old record for most runs in a calendar year across formats. He has scored 2388 runs across formats compared to Jayasuriya's 1997 tally of 2387.

The only other Indian to feature in the top 5 highest run-getters in a calendar year was Virender Sehwag in 2008, when he scored 2355 runs across formats.

Rohit calender year

A look at the year-wise breakdown in the number of runs he has scored since his ODI debut in 2008 also showcases just how far he has come as a run-getter since that time.

He has crossed the 1000-run mark in ODIs in the last three years but prior to that had only crossed that figure once in 2013.

Rohit yearwise ODIs

Rohit has also scored the most 50+ scores (13) in ODI cricket this year with 7 centuries and 6 fifties - the next best being West Indies batsman Shai Hope with 12 such scores (4 hundred and 8 fifties).

Rohit 50 scores

This has been a good year for Rohit. He was the highest scorer in the 2019 World Cup and subsequently revived his Test career when handed a chance to open the batting in the longest format of the game.

He scored 529 runs in four innings after making his debut as a Test opener in the home series against South Africa and looks set to continue in the position for a while.

