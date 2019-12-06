India vs West Indies | In Numbers: West Indies a Formidable T20 Unit Despite Low Ranking

West Indies have won just 12 of the 39 T20I matches (and lost 25) they have played since their victorious campaign in the World T20 2016 in India and have the worst win-loss ratio (0.48) amongst all major teams in the world.
Their latest defeat was a series loss against Afghanistan in India.
Yet, there is enough talent in the 15-member squad which will clash against hosts India in a three-match series which gets underway in Hyderabad from Friday.
Number 10 ranked West Indies have sufficient firepower, especially in their batting, to cause an upset over number 5 India.
A DANGEROUS TOP-ORDER
Opener, Brandon King was the highest scorer in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), 2019 aggregating 496 runs in just 12 innings at an average of 55.11 and strike rate of 148.94. His exploits included one hundred and three fifties and were largely responsible for Guyana Amazon Warriors finishing as runner-up.
His unbeaten 132 off just 72 deliveries against Barbados Tridents in the Qualifier 1at Providence– a knock which included 11 sixes – was one of the innings of the tournament.
Accompanying King at the top of the order would be Evin Lewis. The left-hander is one of the most destructive T20 batsman in international cricket and a genuine match-winner for the West Indies.
His career strike rate of 153.04 is the fifth-highest in T20I cricket history (min. 700 runs).
Lewis is also a big six-hitter and, on an average, has hit 2.31 sixes per innings in his T20I career (60 sixes in 26 innings). This, stunningly, is the best frequency of hitting a six in the format’s history (min. 50 sixes in career).
Just for perspective, Gayle has hit 1.94 sixes per innings in T20I cricket (and has the second-best frequency) – this basically means that Lewis is a bigger six-hitter than even Gayle in international T20 cricket!
More significantly, West Indies have won all the 7 matches in which Lewis has scored 50-plus – this showcases how crucial his runs are for his team’s success.
Another dangerous batsman in the top three is Lendl Simmons. He was in great form for the Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL 2019 scoring 430 runs in just 11 innings at an average of 39.09 and strike rate of 150.34.
POLLARD – THE X-FACTOR AND THE LOWER-ORDER HITTERS
Kieron Pollard is the trump card in the West Indian middle order capable of changing the result of the match within a period of a few deliveries. He was in excellent form in the CPL 2019, scoring 349 runs in just 11 innings at an average of 58.16 and strike rate of 159.36.
Although, his T20I record with the bat hasn’t done justice to his prodigious talent (average of 21.65 and strike rate of 125.22), his record in T20 domestic is outstanding.
Pollard has represented over 15 franchises all over the world and no player in the history of T20 cricket has the experience of playing more matches.
Not only is he the third-highest run-getter in T20 cricket history but has scored those runs at a rapid rate of 150 at a very healthy average of 30.71.
Nicholas Pooran is another destructive batsman in the lower-order for the West Indies. Again, although he does not boast of a great T20I record, his strike rate of 143.78 overall in T20 cricket suggests he is well capable of hitting the long ball.
He was in devastating form in the T10 League in Sharjah last year smashing 324 runs off just 132 deliveries at a strike rate of 245.5!
Fabian Allen is a destructive lower order batsman and a very economical slow-arm bowler. He has scored at a strike rate of above 200 in the death overs (16-20) in 2019 and is particularly severe against fast bowlers. Overall, he has a strike rate of 165.7 in T20 cricket.
He is also very effective in restricting the opposition batsmen in the powerplays and death with an overall economy of just 6.9 since his debut in November, 2018.
AN EXCITING SPINNER AND THREAT FROM FAST BOWLERS
Hayden Walsh is an exciting leg spinner/googly bowler who was the Player of the Tournament in CPL 2019 bagging 22 wickets in just 9 matches taking his franchise Barbados Tridents to victory in the tournament.
Fast bowler, Kesrick Williams has made a dream start to his T20I career having picked 38 wickets in just 21 matches an average of 15.71 and strike rate of 11.8.
He was the leading wicket-taker of the series against Afghanistan with 8 wickets at a strike rate of 9!
Keemo Paul has been the highest wicket-taker for the West Indies since January, 2018 while left-arm seamer, Sheldon Cottrell adds variety to the attack and has the knack of picking wickets – as his strike rates of 14.2 and 15.1 in T20Is and T20 (domestic and international) indicate.
If West Indies play to their full potential we can expect a keenly fought series. And maybe even an upset.
