India vs West Indies | India Eight Wickets Away From Completing Series Sweep

Cricketnext Staff |September 2, 2019, 3:39 AM IST
India vs West Indies | India Eight Wickets Away From Completing Series Sweep

India's pacers struck twice after Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari scored half-centuries to leave them eight wickets away from completing a series sweep in the second Test against West Indies.

At stumps, West Indies were 45 for 2 chasing 468 with Darren Bravo (18*) and Shamarh Brooks (4*) in the middle. India bowled West Indies out for 117 and then scored 168 for 4 declared in their second innings.

West Indies began the day on 87 for 7 and added 30 more runs, while Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja polished the tail. India earned a lead of 299 runs, but chose against enforcing the follow on.

With such a big lead, India might have been tempted to go for an early finish to the game, but they chose to give their pacers a break. India had bowled 47.1 overs in the first innings, with 36 of those from pacers.

India, though, did not show much intent initially to go for quick runs. They lost Mayank Agarwal lbw to Kemar Roach in the fifth over, despite the batsman reviewing the call. From 9 for 1, KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara took 91 balls for a 27-run stand for the second wicket.

Rahul in particular was happy to play plenty of dots and bide his time in the middle. He inched to 6 off 63 balls before a beauty from Roach found his edge. Roach then had Virat Kohli the very next ball in identical fashion - another brilliant ball in the perfect channel forcing the edge.

Roach was extremely close to getting a hat-trick, but Rahane's inside edge evaded the stumps by a whisker. Soon, Holder got extra bounce and had Pujara fending to third slip, leaving India 57 for 4. The game might have gone too far, but West Indies were fighting.

India went into tea at 73 for 4, after which Vihari and Rahane took control. The intent which was missing in the earlier session came to the fore as the batsmen began playing shots. Vihari flicked and drove down the ground, while Rahane played some cross-batted shots.

Both batsmen, who have had good a good tour batting in the middle order, got past their half-centuries before Kohli declared.

West Indies' improbable chase started on a wrong note with Kraigg Brathwaite nicking Ishant Sharma to the keeper in the third over. John Campbell enjoyed some luck when he was put down by Vihari at first slip off Ishant when on 9, but the opener couldn't make use of the luck.

Campbell threw his bat at a Shami delivery and nicked to second slip. Bravo survived the rest of the session, although he received a blow on his helmet from a vicious Bumrah bouncer.

