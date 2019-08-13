India vs West Indies: India Look to Wrap Up ODI Series Against West Indies

India will look to seal another bilateral series victory when they clash with the West Indies in the third and final ODI at Port of Spain on Wednesday.
India currently lead the three-match series 1-0 thanks to their win in the second match after the first ODI was washed out.
Opener Shikhar Dhawan will be desperate to find form after posting scores of 1, 23 and 3 in the T20 series and a single-digit score of 2 in the second ODI.
There is another mini-battle brewing in the Indian batting line up for the number four slot with Shreyas Iyer putting some pressure on Rishabh Pant.
Pant has enjoyed the backing of the team management, especially skipper Virat Kohli, but his form has been mixed. Iyer scored a 68-ball 71 in the second ODI.
Elsewhere on the batting front, Kohli would look to carry on with his good batting form after hitting 120 off 125 balls in the second ODI.
Kohli anchored India's innings in Iyer's company after openers Dhawan and Rohit Sharma were dismissed cheaply.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the star for India with the ball in the last match with impressive figures of 4 for 31 from eight overs and the pacer would look to carry on his fine form in the coming matches of the tour.
Mohammed Shami (2/39) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/59) also chipped in wickets but the left-arm spinner went for some runs and he would be hoping for better display in terms of economy rate.
Although teams don't prefer changing their winning combinations, Kohli might give Navdeep Saini a run in the last ODI by resting Shami.
West Indies, on the other hand, would be desperate to save the series with a win. But for that to happen their batting unit will have to take more responsibility.
The batsmen struggled in the T20s, and the story was no different in the second ODI too. Evin Lewis made 65 and Nicholas Pooran 42, but there was little contribution from the rest. Their bowling has been decent, but the batsmen have to step up if they are to challenge India.
After the final ODI, the two teams will face off in a two-match Test series, starting August 22 at North Sound, Antigua.
Squads
India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini.
West Indies: Jason Holder (C), Chris Gayle, John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach.
