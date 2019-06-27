India vs West Indies: India Put Up 268/7 In First Innings After Middle Order Slump

Manchester: Terrific spells from Kemar Roach and Jason Holder, and a below-par performance from the middle order, helped West Indies restrict India to 268 for 7 in 50 overs despite half-centuries from Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.
Roach (3 for 36) and Holder (2 for 33) put India's batting in trouble in the middle overs. Kohli (72 off 82) kept them going at one end while Dhoni put behind a slow start to end on 56 off 61 balls.
Opting to bat first, India got off to a steady start before Rohit Sharma was dubiously given out caught behind by the third umpire. The ball from Roach had gone between Rohit's bat and pad, with the on-field umpire rejecting West Indies' appeal. On review, the third umpire Michael Gough sent Rohit back although it wasn't clear whether the spike on ultra-edge was from the bat or pad.
From there on, it was a case of Kohli doing his thing while the others failed to convert starts. Holder bowled a probing spell beginning with two maidens before bowling KL Rahul with a brilliant ball. Rahul had done all the hard work to get to 48 but yet again didn't make it big.
Vijay Shankar began confidently with three boundaries but fell in the first ball of Roach's second spell, nicking behind. He managed only 14, extending question marks over the No. 4 slot.
India sent Kedar Jadhav ahead of MS Dhoni, but he didn't last long too. He fell in Roach's next over, aimlessly poking at a ball outside off to nick behind. West Indies had to review to get the decision in their favour. Roach completed his spell of 3-36 by the 35th over.
At 140 for 4 with a long tail, India were in trouble. Kohli kept them going at one end - he crossed the 20000 international run-mark and also his fourth successive half-century this World Cup. Dhoni, as often, took his time to settle down as West Indies got in the left-arm spin of Fabian Allen. He had a reprieve on 8 when Shai Hope missed an easy stumping chance - twice in the same ball.
Allen had conceded 34 runs from his first five overs, but with Dhoni struggling to rotate, he gave just 18 in his last five.
Kohli fell to Holder in the 39th over, looking to up the ante. He looked to pull but the short ball stopped on him, and he ended tamely chipping to mid wicket.
Pandya and Dhoni added 70 for the sixth wicket in 60 balls, with Pandya scoring 46 off 38. He, and Mohammed Shami, fell in the penultimate over to Sheldon Cottrell. Dhoni hit Oshane Thomas for two sixes and a four in the final over to get past his half-century and take India past 265.
India vs West Indies: India Put Up 268/7 In First Innings After Middle Order Slump
