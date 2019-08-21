Ahead of the first Test between India and West Indies at Antigua starting on Thursday, the Indian team has endorsed the use of the new Test jerseys worldwide, which will see the name and jersey number of the players sprawled at the back.
In a video released by the BCCI, the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravichandran Ashwin are seen talking about the new move, and how it is good for the game going forward, with it definitely bringing in a more watchable angle for the sport for fans around the world.
The Indian players can be seen posing in the jerseys, and also talk about how it makes them feel seeing their name emblazoned across Test whites.
The first Test at Antigua will mark the commencement of the World Test Championship for India and West Indies. And with the ICC constantly pushing to make changes to the game to make it more exciting and watchable, the new jerseys will certainly add to the flavour.
Indian Team Flaunt New Test Whites With Jersey Numbers & Names
